TEXT-S&P rates Swift Transportation LLC

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned 'BB' issue ratings to U.S.-based trucking company Swift Transportation Co. LLC's proposed $200 million term loan B-1 and $674 million term loan B-2. We also assigned a '1' recovery rating to the proposed term loans to indicate our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery following a payment default. Swift Transportation Co. LLC is a first-tier subsidiary of Phoenix-based Swift Transportation Co. If the financing deal closes as currently planned, which likely will happen in the coming week, we expect to raise our rating on the company's existing second-lien notes, due 2018, by one notch (to 'B+' from 'B'). We would simultaneously revise the recovery rating on those notes to '4' from '5' to reflect our greater recovery expectations in a simulated payment default. The scheduled amortization terms in the proposed financing imply a reduction of first-lien claims in our simulated default scenario. In our recovery analysis, we simulate a bankruptcy in 2015, following the loss of major customers amid higher fuel prices, rising interest rates, and lower economic activity. We believe that lenders would achieve greatest recovery value through reorganization of the borrower rather than liquidation. (For the complete analysis, please see our recovery report on Swift Transportation, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) The ratings on Swift Transportation Co. reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive" according to our criteria. Swift's participation in the highly fragmented, cyclical, and capital-intensive truckload (TL) trucking industry is a key credit consideration. The company's position as the largest TL carrier in the U.S. somewhat offsets these factors. Swift operates a fleet of more than 16,000 tractors, 48,000 trailers, and 35 terminals across the U.S. and in Mexico--thus attracting large corporate customers seeking a variety of trucking services. Swift's size relative to most other industry players also provides some competitive advantages, including economies of scale in purchasing equipment, a greater ability to attract and retain drivers, and resources to comply with increasing regulatory requirements. Swift's profitability and cash generation have improved steadily in recent quarters RATINGS LIST Swift Transportation Co. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Swift Transportation Co. LLC Senior secured $200 mil. term loan B-1 BB Recovery rating 1 $674 mil. term loan B-2 BB Recovery rating 1