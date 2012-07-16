FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch U.S. homebuilders teleconference July 17
July 16, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch U.S. homebuilders teleconference July 17

July 16 - With housing metrics and sentiment now both accelerating, U.S.
homebuilders may see more pronounced growth by the end of 2012, according to
Fitch Ratings. The rating agency will be discussing this and other market trends
during their quarterly homebuilder conference call, to take place tomorrow
morning at 11AM ET.

The focus of the conference call will be to discuss first-quarter and more
recent housing data, as well as Fitch's outlook for the U.S. housing sector and
public homebuilders. The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Summer 2012', which is
available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Managing Director and lead Homebuilding Analyst Robert Curran will be the call
leader and provide insights about the outlook for 2012 and 2013, as well as give
a brief sector recap for first-quarter 2012. Robert Curran will answer questions
after the formal presentation

Following are details of the teleconference:

--Date: Tuesday, July 17
--Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
--Conference ID: 10916140
--U.S./Canada: +1-877-819-0869
--Call Leader: Bob Curran

Replay information:
--Replay Dates: July 17-August 18
--U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or +1-404-537-3406 (International)
--Replay ID: #10916140

The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk
Line - Quarterly Update: Spring 2012', which is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'

