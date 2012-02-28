S&P AFFIRMS MCCS 'AA-' RTG; OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have completed reassessing the likelihood that the U.S. government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to MCCS in the event of financial distress, based on our criteria for government-related entities. -- We are affirming our ratings on MCCS and removing them from CreditWatch. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that, based on our criteria, a future downgrade of the U.S. government, which currently has a negative outlook, will result in a downgrade of MCCS. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' corporate credit rating and 'A-1+' short-term rating on Quantico, Va.-based government-related entity (GRE) Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS). At the same time, we removed these ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had placed them on Dec. 2, 2011. The outlook is negative. Rationale The ratings on MCCS reflect our opinion that there is a very high likelihood that the U.S. government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to MCCS in the event of financial distress. It also reflects our expectation that stable operating performance and solid credit metrics will continue to support the 'a-' stand-alone credit risk profile for MCCS. The 'AA-' rating on MCCS is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile of 'a-', plus a three-notch uplift reflecting the very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the U.S. government in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a very high likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on the following assessment of MCCS: -- MCCS' very important role as a provider of service to military personnel around the world. A default of MCCS would have an important but manageable effect on the government. -- The very strong link between MCCS and the U.S. government, as MCCS is a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) entity. -- Our belief that the government would provide sufficient and timely credit support to MCCS based on its policies, although there have been no historical needs. MCCS' 'a-' stand-alone credit profile reflects our view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile (both as defined in our criteria). The entity's unique and captive customer base and its ability to offer low prices have supported its stable operating performance. MCCS strives to offer value through low prices, but is experiencing ongoing competition from nonmilitary stores such as Wal-Mart, Target, and a variety of other retailers. MCCS has the advantage of not collecting sales tax and offering an in-house credit program. Credit risk from this portfolio is minimal because receivables are sold and serviced by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service as part of a shared in-house credit program. Strict credit guidelines and the ability to garnish wages minimize losses in this program. The entity has maintained a very conservative financial policy, which is evident in its solid credit metrics. As of Jan. 31, 2011, adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 1.3x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was over 60%. We expect that stable operating performance and solid credit metrics will continue to support the stand-alone credit risk profile for MCCS. Liquidity MCCS' liquidity is "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). It can more than cover cash needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that liquidity sources over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. The company's maturities over this time horizon are manageable, in our view. -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- The company appears to have sound relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in credit markets. The company has adequate cash and ample availability under its lines of credit. MCCS' revolving credit facility contains financial covenants, including a debt capitalization ratio and a fixed-charge coverage ratio. It was compliant with its financial covenants as of Oct. 30, 2011, and we expect covenant headroom to remain adequate in 2012. Outlook The rating outlook is negative. Based on our criteria, a downgrade of the U.S. would result in a downgrade of MCCS. For example, we would lower our corporate credit rating on MCCS to 'A+' if we lowered our long-term rating on the U.S. to 'AA' or 'AA-'. Our 'a-' stand-alone credit profile should remain unchanged. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch To From Marine Corps Community Services Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+ AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ Senior Secured AA- AA-/Watch Neg Ratings Affirmed Marine Corps Community Services Analytical Factors Local Currency a- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)