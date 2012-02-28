FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P AFFIRMS MCCS 'AA-' RTG; OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG
February 28, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 6 years

S&P AFFIRMS MCCS 'AA-' RTG; OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- We have completed reassessing the likelihood that the U.S. government 	
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to MCCS in the event 	
of financial distress, based on our criteria for government-related entities.	
    -- We are affirming our ratings on MCCS and removing them from 	
CreditWatch.	
    -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that, based on our 	
criteria, a future downgrade of the U.S. government, which currently has a 	
negative outlook, will result in a downgrade of MCCS.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' 	
corporate credit rating and 'A-1+' short-term rating on Quantico, Va.-based 	
government-related entity (GRE) Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS). At the 	
same time, we removed these ratings from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications, where we had placed them on Dec. 2, 2011. The outlook is 	
negative.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on MCCS reflect our opinion that there is a very high likelihood 	
that the U.S. government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary 	
support to MCCS in the event of financial distress. It also reflects our 	
expectation that stable operating performance and solid credit metrics will 	
continue to support the 'a-' stand-alone credit risk profile for MCCS.	
	
The 'AA-' rating on MCCS is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile 	
of 'a-', plus a three-notch uplift reflecting the very high likelihood of 	
extraordinary support from the U.S. government in the event of financial 	
distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a very high 	
likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on the following 	
assessment of MCCS:	
     -- MCCS' very important role as a provider of service to military 	
personnel around the world. A default of MCCS would have an important but 	
manageable effect on the government. 	
     -- The very strong link between MCCS and the U.S. government, as MCCS is 	
a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) entity.	
     -- Our belief that the government would provide sufficient and timely 	
credit support to MCCS based on its policies, although there have been no 	
historical needs.	
	
MCCS' 'a-' stand-alone credit profile reflects our view of its "satisfactory" 	
business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile (both as defined in 	
our criteria). The entity's unique and captive customer base and its ability 	
to offer low prices have supported its stable operating performance. MCCS 	
strives to offer value through low prices, but is experiencing ongoing 	
competition from nonmilitary stores such as Wal-Mart, Target, and a variety of 	
other retailers. MCCS has the advantage of not collecting sales tax and 	
offering an in-house credit program. Credit risk from this portfolio is 	
minimal because receivables are sold and serviced by the Army & Air Force 	
Exchange Service as part of a shared in-house credit program. Strict credit 	
guidelines and the ability to garnish wages minimize losses in this program. 	
The entity has maintained a very conservative financial policy, which is 	
evident in its solid credit metrics. As of Jan. 31, 2011, adjusted total debt 	
to EBITDA was 1.3x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was over 60%. 	
We expect that stable operating performance and solid credit metrics will 	
continue to support the stand-alone credit risk profile for MCCS.	
	
Liquidity	
MCCS' liquidity is "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). It can more than 	
cover cash needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA 	
declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect that liquidity sources over the next 12 months will exceed 	
its uses by 1.2x or more. The company's maturities over this time horizon are 	
manageable, in our view.	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA.	
     -- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- The company appears to have sound relationships with its banks and a 	
satisfactory standing in credit markets. 	
	
The company has adequate cash and ample availability under its lines of 	
credit. MCCS' revolving credit facility contains financial covenants, 	
including a debt capitalization ratio and a fixed-charge coverage ratio. It 	
was compliant with its financial covenants as of Oct. 30, 2011, and we expect 	
covenant headroom to remain adequate in 2012. 	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is negative. Based on our criteria, a downgrade of the U.S. 	
would result in a downgrade of MCCS. For example, we would lower our corporate 	
credit rating on MCCS to 'A+' if we lowered our long-term rating on the U.S. 	
to 'AA' or 'AA-'. Our 'a-' stand-alone credit profile should remain unchanged.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Marine Corps Community Services	
 Corporate Credit Rating                AA-/Negative/A-1+  AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+	
 Senior Secured                         AA-                AA-/Watch Neg	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Marine Corps Community Services	
 Analytical Factors	
  Local Currency                        a-                 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

