TEXT-S&P revises Walter Energy Inc rating outlook

Overview -- U.S.-based coal producer Walter Energy Inc.'s operating performance has been lower than we expected due to geological challenges at one of its mines, higher expenses as it builds out its Canadian operations, and declining met coal prices in the second half of 2011. -- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Walter. At the same time, we are revising the outlook to stable from positive. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that demand and pricing for high-quality met coal should remain high enough to allow the company to maintain credit metrics consistent with our expectations for the rating. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Birmingham, Ala.-based Walter Energy Inc. (Walter) and revised the outlook to stable from positive. Rationale The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that metallurgical (met) coal prices will support credit metrics consistent with the 'BB-' rating, with adjusted debt to EBITDA around 3x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt above 20%. This reflects our expectation that Walter will generate EBITDA of $800 million to $900 million in 2012--roughly the same as in 2011. This is based on our assumption that prices for high-quality met coal will remain around the current benchmark levels--$200 to $220 per metric ton--and that the company's costs, which were driven up by operating issues, will moderate during the course of the year, and that Walter will reduce debt only modestly as it reinvests its available cash in the business. Risks to this assessment include lower met coal demand in Asia, continued high costs, and further operating disruptions. The rating on Walter reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "significant" (as our criteria define those terms). Although the company's acquisition of Western Coal Corp. provides some end-market and operational diversity, the bulk of earnings and cash flow still rely on met coal sales, which are highly cyclical and volatile. In our view, relatively strong met coal prices will support current credit metrics in the coming quarters, but the company's significant debt levels, lower-than-expected production, and completion of expansion plans will delay credit improvements, as will recent disruptions at its Alabama operations. With operating disruptions reducing output and raising cash cost per ton, the company's 2011 adjusted EBITDA was around $850 million compared with our expectations for $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion at the time of the Western Coal transaction. Adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 3.0x in 2011 and we believe it will likely remain in that area during the next year or so. The ratings also take into consideration the difficult coal mining conditions at Walter's Southern Appalachian operations; the need to invest to replace and expand reserves; the permitting, safety, and operational challenges inherent in coal mining; and high post-acquisition debt levels. Still, the company possesses high-quality met coal reserves and has benefited during the past year from favorable met coal prices. Nonetheless, demand and pricing for met coal has historically been volatile since it's tied to steel production at integrated steel mills which is highly cyclical. Adding to the price volatility is the fact that prices are now contracted quarterly, as opposed to annually in the past. Liquidity We view Walter's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria, given our expectation for sources and uses of cash over the next 24 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, liquidity was about $422 million, consisting of about $128 million in cash on hand and about $294 million available under its $375 million revolving credit facility due 2016. Key aspects of our liquidity assessment include the following expectations: -- Liquidity sources (primarily FFO and availability on its revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next two years; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%; and -- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a 20% decline in EBITDA without the company breaching coverage test measures. We estimate that free cash flow will likely be about $100 million in 2012, after about $450 million to $500 million of capital spending, including both maintenance and expansion of production. We anticipate substantial capital expenditures in the next couple of years as the company expands and builds out properties. Mandatory debt repayments are modest over the next couple of years, with about $20 million required in 2012 and $99.5 million in 2013. We expect Walter to maintain a modest dividend of about $30 million, but to defer major share repurchases or other shareholder initiatives until it reduces debt levels significantly. Walter's bank facility includes a maximum leverage covenant of 3.5x through the end of 2011, which decreases to 3.25x in 2012 and 3x thereafter. It's also subject to a minimum interest coverage test of 3x until fourth-quarter 2012 when it increases to 3.5x. We expect the company to remain in compliance with both requirements, given our current assumptions for its financial performance. Recovery analysis See our recovery report on Walter, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Walter's operating results and credit measures in 2012 should be consistent with, or modestly better than, in 2011, given relatively strong met coal prices and expected improved operating performance at its Alabama operations. In light of our expectations for seaborne met coal prices to be about $200 per ton and for costs, although moderating somewhat, likely to remain high, we believe 2012 EBITDA will range from $800 million to $900 million. This would result in adjusted leverage around 3.0x and adjusted FFO to total debt below 30%, consistent with our expectations for the rating. We could take a positive ratings action if the company reduces debt and maintains adjusted leverage below 2.5x and adjusted FFO to total debt above 30% on a sustained basis. We could lower the ratings if adjusted leverage increases to more than 3x and remains at this level. This could result from an unexpected material decline in met coal volumes or pricing, or a significant operating disruption at one of the company's met coal mines. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Walter Energy Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Remain Unchanged Walter Energy Inc. Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 3 Revolving Credit Facility BB+ Recovery Rating 1