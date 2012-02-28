FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts AmerenEnergy ratings
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 9:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P cuts AmerenEnergy ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- The sharp decline in forward power pricing has weakened U.S. energy 	
company Ameren Corp.'s economic incentive to support AmerenEnergy Generating 	
Co., in our view.	
     -- Ameren's recent decision to decelerate construction on the Newton 	
Energy Center scrubber project reinforces our view that management's support 	
for the merchant business is limited.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings 	
on AmerenEnergy Generating to 'BB' from 'BBB-'.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings and positive 	
outlook on Ameren Corp. and its regulated subsidiaries.	
     -- The negative outlook on AmerenEnergy Generating reflects our 	
expectation that absent improvement to the forward power prices over the next 	
year, the parent's economic incentive to support AmerenEnergy Generating could 	
erode.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on AmerenEnergy Generating Co. 	
(GenCo) to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. The rating outlook on GenCo is negative. We 	
assigned a '3' recovery rating to GenCo's senior unsecured debt, indicating 	
expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. 	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings and positive 	
outlook on Ameren Corp. and its other subsidiaries, Ameren Illinois Co. and 	
Ameren Missouri.	
	
Rationale	
The 'BB' corporate credit rating on GenCo reflects our view that Ameren 	
Corp.'s long-term economic incentive to support GenCo has weakened due to the 	
sharp decline in forward power pricing. Furthermore, the parent company's 	
recent decision to reduce its capital spending at GenCo by decelerating 	
construction on the Newton Energy Center scrubber project reinforces our view 	
that management's support for the merchant business is limited. Although 	
Ameren could theoretically support GenCo during a period of financial stress, 	
we believe that it would not do so to the detriment of the regulated 	
utilities. As such, we view Ameren's support of GenCo as very limited and as a 	
basis to separate the ratings. The current rating continues to assume a degree 	
of parental support for GenCo. GenCo's stand-alone business and financial risk 	
profiles are "fair" and "aggressive" (as our criteria define the terms), 	
respectively.	
	
GenCo's fair business risk profile reflects its ultimate dependence on the 	
market price of energy, which has recently sharply declined. Conversely, 	
GenCo's margins have steadily declined due to lower demand as a result of 	
weaker energy prices because of the recession, and by an increased supply of 	
natural gas from shale gas, which has lowered natural gas prices. While the 	
company continues to manage those areas that it can directly influence, such 	
as reducing capital spending, maintaining its hedging program, and reducing 	
its operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, sustained weak power prices will 	
pressure the merchant business cash flow over the intermediate term.	
	
We view Ameren's recent decision to significantly reduce its environmental 	
capital spending at GenCo as prudent from the parent's perspective but believe 	
the reduction adds considerable credit risk to GenCo. This decision will 	
provide management with additional time to reevaluate its options and to 	
assess its ability to meet federal and state environmental regulations in the 	
possible absence of a scrubber at Newton. However, the reduction of 	
environmental capital spending also suggests management's lack of confidence 	
in the longer-term economic sustainability of GenCo's business model. This 	
reinforces our view that Ameren's support for GenCo is limited and that it 	
expects GenCo to cover its cash needs as a stand-alone business even over the 	
short term.	
	
We view GenCo's decision to close its more than 500 MW at its Meredosia and 	
Hutsonville energy centers as prudent. By closing these plants, the company 	
gained flexibility and reduced its environmental capital expenditures. 	
However, because the company essentially relies on energy market prices for 	
capital recovery, the company's ultimate recovery of its remaining 	
environmental capital investment, needed to meet federal and state 	
environmental regulations, is uncertain.	
	
GenCo's financial risk profile is aggressive and reflects its stand-alone 	
financial risk profile. The aggressive financial risk profile also reflects 	
Standard & Poor's base-case scenario of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) 	
to total debt at about 15% and adjusted total debt to total capital at about 	
50% over the next 12 months. For the 12 months ending Sept. 2011, adjusted FFO 	
to debt was 22.7% or the same as year-end 2010, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 	
3.3x or weaker than the 3.1x at year-end 2010, adjusted debt to total capital 	
was 48.5% or improved from the 51.4% at year-end 2010. Should power prices 	
continue to remain weak, our stress-case scenario indicates that FFO to debt 	
would decline to below 12% and we would revise GenCo's financial risk profile 	
to highly leveraged. In such a scenario, we would further lower our ratings on 	
GenCo.	
	
Even with the planned reduction in capital spending, we expect that GenCo's 	
discretionary cash flow will turn negative and that it will meet its cash 	
needs through its availability under its existing credit facility.	
	
Liquidity	
GenCo's liquidity is adequate and can more than cover its needs over the 	
immediate term, even if FFO declines.	
	
We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:	
	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and 	
credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by 	
more than 3x.	
     -- GenCo does not have near-term long term debt maturities.	
     -- Even if FFO declines by 100%, we believe net sources would still be 	
more than 1.2x of cash requirements mostly due to the availability on its 	
credit facility.	
	
In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $650 million over the next 12 	
months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and availability under its credit 	
facility. We estimate the company will use about $200 million over the same 	
period for capital spending and working capital needs.	
	
GenCo's $500 million credit facility that expires in September 2013 includes a 	
financial covenant requiring its ratio of total debt to total capital of no 	
more than 65%. As of Sept. 30, 2011, the debt to capital ratio, as defined in 	
the credit agreement, was 45%, demonstrating sufficient cushion with respect 	
to the facility's financial covenant.	
	
Recovery analysis	
GenCo's unsecured notes are rated 'BB' with a '3' recovery rating, indicating 	
our expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery. The recovery rating on the 	
unsecured debt includes our accounting for the risk that the recovery 	
prospects are at risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional priority 	
or pari passu debt prior to default. We will publish a full recovery report 	
that will provide detailed recovery analysis.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on GenCo reflects our expectations that absent 	
improvement to the forward power prices over the next 6 to 12 months, parent 	
company Ameren's economic incentive and willingness to support GenCo even for 	
the short term may diminish. We could lower our ratings on GenCo if power 	
prices remain weak and causes FFO to debt to decline to below 12% on a 	
sustained basis, reflecting no parental support. We could revise the outlook 	
on GenCo to stable if the power price curve improves and forecasted FFO to 	
debt approximates 15%. Upside ratings momentum for GenCo is not foreseen in 	
the forecast period given our expectations for cash generation and debt 	
coverage. The positive outlook on Ameren reflects the company's gradually 	
improving regulatory risk and our expectations that there is at least a 	
one-in-three probability that it will continue to improve over the 	
intermediate period.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Lowered; Recovery Rating Assigned	
                              To              From	
AmerenEnergy Generating Co.	
Corporate Credit Rating       BB/Negative     BBB-/Negative/--   	
 Senior Unsecured             BB              BBB-	
  Recovery Rating             3	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Ameren Corp.	
Ameren Illinois Co.	
Ameren Missouri	
Corporate Credit Rating       BBB-/Positive/A-3	
	
Ameren Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured             BB+	
 Commercial Paper             A-3	
	
Ameren Illinois Co.	
 Senior Secured               BBB	
   Recovery Rating            1	
 Senior Secured               BBB+	
   Recovery Rating            1+	
 Preferred Stock              BB	
 Commercial Paper             A-3  	
	
Ameren Missouri	
 Senior Secured               BBB+	
   Recovery Rating            1+	
 Preferred Stock              BB	
 Commercial Paper             A-3

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.