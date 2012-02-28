FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: bank ratings reflect expectation of improving capital assessments
February 28, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: bank ratings reflect expectation of improving capital assessments

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 28 - Large banks' capital adequacy generally has improved since
the global credit crisis, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services. We expect this improvement to continue over the next few years
based on banks' need to meet the more stringent Basel III regulatory
requirements.	
	
In the article, titled "Bank Ratings Incorporate Expectations For Improving 	
Capital Assessments Globally," we present the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) 	
ratios for 100 of the largest banks in the world, from 29 different countries. 	
This is our third global study of RAC ratios on the world's leading banks, and 	
the first under our updated criteria, which clarify the impact that capital 	
has on bank ratings.	
	
"We estimate the average RAC ratio as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 7.4%, compared 	
with 7% at the end of June 2010 and 6.1% as of June 30, 2009," said Standard & 	
Poor's credit analyst Elie Heriard Dubreuil. Excluding the increases in 	
sovereign and banking industry country risks since June 2010, particularly in 	
Southern Europe, we estimate that the RAC ratios for these 100 banks would 	
have been about 25 basis points higher. 	
	
"Our opinion of capital position--which combines our assessments of capital 	
and earnings and risk position--is currently less of a negative ratings factor 	
than it was a year ago," said Mr. Heriard Dubreuil. Our capital and earnings 	
assessment is primarily based on projected RAC ratios, and the risk position 	
assessment on our qualitative assessment of the bank's unique financial risks 	
and risk management. "During the last year, banks have strengthened their 	
capital positions through increased earnings retention, capital raises, and 	
balance sheet reductions." In addition, we have lowered ratings on many of 	
these 100 banks since January 2011. 	
	
"We have negative outlooks on 27 of these 100 banks, which means the 	
likelihood that we would lower our ratings on these banks is one-in-three. In 	
addition, our ratings on Banco Popular Espanol S.A. are on CreditWatch 	
negative. One of the reasons for these negative assessments is the risk that 	
capital does not strengthen as much as we expect," said Mr. Heriard Dubreuil. 	
"Currently, we expect 25 of these 100 banks, mostly from Europe and the U.S., 	
to increase their RAC ratios such that their capital and earnings assessments 	
would improve by one category on our six-point scale."	
	
Although these 100 banks have, on average, increased their RAC ratios by about 	
40 basis points during the past five quarters, we note significant regional 	
variations. Banks in Latin America, Germany, Asia (excluding China and Japan), 	
Australia, the Nordic countries, and the U.S. exhibited stronger regional 	
averages as of Sept. 30, 2011, whereas banks in the rest of Western Europe, 	
Canada, China, and Japan had generally weaker RAC ratios. We estimated the 	
average RAC ratio for banks in the EU was 6.8% as of Sept. 30, 2011, versus an 	
average of 7.8% for the rest of the world.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

