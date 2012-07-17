FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Belarus's ratings
July 17, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Belarus's ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's published its methodology to link 
short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.
     -- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our 
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus to 
'B' from 'C'.
     -- The upgrade does not reflect an improvement in our view of the 
country's short-term creditworthiness.
     -- We are also affirming our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency 
sovereign credit ratings on Belarus.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that improvements in Belarus' 
external liquidity, and successful stabilization efforts, have significantly 
reduced the likelihood that we would lower the ratings over the next 12 months.


Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Belarus 
to 'B' from 'C'. We also affirmed our 'B-' long-term foreign and local 
currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The raising of the short-term ratings reflects the revision of our criteria 
regarding the link between long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings. 
According to our revised criteria, the short-term rating on a sovereign 
government is derived directly and solely from the long-term rating (for more 
details, see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012). As a result, the 
raising of the short-term ratings does not reflect an improvement in Belarus' 
short-term creditworthiness.

The ratings on Belarus are constrained by political risks, high government 
financing needs, a reliance on external funding, and the government's 
reluctance to introduce much-needed structural reforms to improve the 
country's competitiveness and growth prospects. The ratings are supported by 
Belarus' relatively high, albeit declining, GDP per capita for the rating 
level; moderate general government deficits; substantial industrial capital 
stock; and highly educated workforce. These factors provide the potential for 
a relatively rapid improvement in productivity should the government pursue 
structural reforms to enhance efficiency in state-owned enterprises and 
support private sector growth.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that improvements in external liquidity, 
and successful stabilization efforts, have significantly reduced the 
likelihood that we would lower the ratings on Belarus over the next 12 months. 
However, we could lower the ratings if renewed expansionary policies were to 
lead to a return of exchange rate and inflationary pressures. We could also 
lower the ratings if external liquidity, or the availability of external 
funding, were to significantly deteriorate again (as they did in late 2010 and 
the first half of 2011).

Government policy leading to a sustained improvement in competitiveness, a 
diversification of funding sources, and increased availability of foreign 
exchange could in our opinion eventually support an upgrade. We could also 
consider raising the ratings if we see an improvement in external balances 
indicated by lower external financing needs, lower external debt, and improved 
current account balances.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
     -- Criteria for Determining Transfer and Convertibility Assessments, May 
19, 2009
     -- Introduction of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
                                            To                 From
Belarus (Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                    B-/Stable/B        B-/Stable/C
  Transfer & Convertibility Assessment      B-                 B-
  Senior Unsecured Debt (foreign currency)  B-                 B-
   Recovery Rating                          4                  4
  Senior Unsecured Debt (local currency)    B-                 B-

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

