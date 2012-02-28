TEXT-S&P revises Linn Energy outlook to stable

Overview -- U.S. energy exploration and production (E&P) company Linn Energy announced a $1.2 billion debt financed acquisition of Hugoton Basin properties from BP America Production Co. -- The company is issuing $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes to fund the acquisition and to repay debt outstanding under its revolving credit facility. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and revising the outlook to stable from positive. -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation of increased debt leverage following the note issuance. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on E&P company Linn Energy LLC and revised the outlook to stable from positive. At the same time we rated the company's proposed $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes 'B' (one notch below the corporate credit rating), and assigned a recovery rating of '5' to the notes, indicating expectations for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in a payment default. Rationale The revised outlook on Linn reflects the increased debt leverage following the note issuance, about 3.9x base on our price assumptions of $3.00 mmbtu natural gas and $80 per barrel crude oil in 2012, and that it is unlikely Linn can meet our 3.5x adjusted debt leverage target for an upgrade. The ratings on Linn Energy LLC reflect the company's growing midsize reserve base, elevated financial leverage, and substantial quarterly distributions paid to unitholders. The low geological risk inherent in the company's reserve base, balanced production mix between natural gas and liquids, and substantial commodity price hedges partially offset these weaknesses. Linn Energy is a limited liability company. However, it resembles a master limited partnership (MLP) in several ways, and Standard & Poor's generally refers to the company as an exploration and production MLP. Most notably, Linn Energy pays out substantially all available cash flow to unitholders on a quarterly basis, and equity investors tend to value the company on a yield basis. Unlike an MLP, there is neither a general partnership interest nor incentive distribution rights. To provide stability to production levels (needed to help maintain distribution levels), Linn Energy operates primarily in very mature basins. The Hugoton acquisition is one such basin, where the geology is well known and wells have been operated for many years. In addition, Linn significantly hedges future production, up to 100% run-rate levels, to provide further stability to cash flows. Pro forma the $1.2 billion acquisition of Hugoton properties, proved reserves are estimated to be about 4.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe), of which about 64% are proved developed and about 48% will be oil and natural gas liquids and 52% natural gas. Linn Energy's proved developed reserve to production ratio is long at over 15 years. Linn Energy's properties are primarily in the Mid-Continent area, with a growing presence in the Permian Basin among other liquid rich plays. The company's overall cost structure ranks somewhat worse relative to peers, but the heavier weighting toward liquids partially explains this. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, lifting costs (inclusive of production taxes) were $2.52 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe), while the general and administrative expenses were about $1 per mcfe. When including interest expense of about $1.94 per mcfe, total cash operating costs were nearly $5.46 per mcfe. To help buffer these costs, Linn extensively hedges its production. For 2012, Linn has about 100% of its natural gas and oil production hedged at favorable prices. As a highly acquisitive company, Linn Energy's asset purchases drive its capital-efficiency measures. All-in reserve replacement costs (inclusive of revisions) have averaged $2 per mcfe during the past three years, with acquisition-related costs averaging about $3 per mcfe. During these three years, drill-bit finding and development (F&D) costs, excluding price revisions, were good at about $1.90 per mcfe. Linn Energy maintains an aggressive financial profile. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Linn had adjusted debt of $4.1 billion, including our analytical adjustments for operating leases, accrued interest and asset retirement obligations. Pro forma for pending Hugoton Basin properties, we expect adjusted debt leverage to reach about 3.9x during 2012. Although, actual and pro forma financial measures are likely to fluctuate during the year due to Linn's highly acquisitive growth strategy and alternating use of debt and equity financing, we think the run-rate adjusted debt leverage will remain above 3.5x. In addition to interest expense, we view Linn Energy's unitholder distributions as semifixed in nature. With the company's market valuation heavily dependent on its ability to at least maintain (and preferably increase) distributions, we believe that management will strongly oppose cutting distributions, unless absolutely necessary. Adjusted distribution coverage was at 1.24x year-end 2011. Liquidity We believe Linn's liquidity is currently "adequate " under our criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months; -- As of Dec.31, 2011 the company had approximately $556 million availability under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. With the completion of this acquisition the borrowing base will increase to $2 billion. -- Distributions of $550 million in 2012 at the rate of $2.76 per unit. -- No debt maturities until 2016. The company's ample hedge positions and resulting insulation of operating cash flows from market price swings further support its liquidity. We expect the company to remain in compliance with its financial covenants, which include a 2.5x EBITDA to interest test and minimum current ratio of 1 to 1. Recovery analysis The rating on Linn's senior unsecured debt is 'B' (one notch below the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Linn Energy to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect the company to maintain adjusted distribution coverage of at least 1.1x, per the company's definition, and to maintain adjusted debt/EBITDA between 3.5x to 4x, although debt leverage may peak above this range due to acquisitions in the short term. We could consider a positive rating action if we expect adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain below 3.5x. We could consider a downgrade if debt to EBITDA exceeds 4.75x on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Assumptions: Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable To From Linn Energy LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Positive/-- New Rating Linn Energy LLC Linn Energy Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured US$1.5 bil sr nts due 2019 B Recovery Rating 5 Ratings Affirmed Linn Energy LLC Linn Energy Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured B Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 