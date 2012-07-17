FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises BP PLC outlook to positive
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises BP PLC outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- The financial risk profile of U.K.-domiciled oil and gas major BP PLC
 continues to strengthen, despite ongoing material payments related to the
Macondo well oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
     -- Material liabilities related to the Gulf of Mexico spill remain 
unknown, but we assess the risk of near-term payments exceeding the amounts we 
assume in our base-case credit scenario as low.
     -- We are therefore revising the outlook on BP to positive from stable 
and affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on BP.
     -- The positive outlook reflects our view that we could upgrade BP in the 
next two years if the group's credit metrics continue to strengthen following 
the final Gulf of Mexico-related payments.


Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook on 
U.K.-domiciled oil and gas major BP PLC to positive from stable. At the same 
time, we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on 
the group. 

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects BP's strengthening financial risk profile, 
despite continuing material payments arising from the Macondo well oil spill 
in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. We see the annual payments likely declining 
over 2012 and 2013, while asset sales and medium-term production growth should 
help to improve the group's credit metrics. 

We forecast funds from operations (FFO) of about $25 billion-$27 billion in 
2012, despite Gulf of Mexico-related cash payouts of about $5 billion. Under 
our base-case Brent oil price assumptions of $100 per barrel (/bbl) in the 
remainder of 2012, falling to $90/bbl in 2013, FFO could strengthen modestly 
to the upper end of the aforementioned range in 2013. This is despite our 
assumption of a fall in oil prices, which are balanced by lower Gulf of 
Mexico-related payments and BP's modestly increasing production, including 
from the group's relatively high-value U.S. and U.K. oil fields that are being 
restarted in 2012. As a result, we believe that BP's Standard & 
Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt could approach 50% by Dec. 31, 2012, and could 
remain at this level or even rise to 60% in 2013. Such an outcome depends on 
the size and timing of additional Gulf of Mexico-related payments, the 
completion of planned disposals, as well as underlying free cash flow 
generation.

Although BP's remaining Gulf of Mexico-related payments are uncertain, our 
base case assumes that fines under applicable laws (including the U.S. Clean 
Water Act and Oil Pollution Act) could be in the order of $5 billion-$20 
billion, on top of about $35 billion that BP has already paid out to date in 
total. Payments could be much larger, particularly if BP is found guilty of 
gross negligence in relation to the spill, but this is not our base-case 
assumption. In such a scenario, or if the U.S. Department of Justice seeks 
larger payments for another reason, we would see protracted litigation as more 
likely than we do in our base case. Our ratings assume that any further Gulf 
of Mexico payments materially in excess of $20 billion will be spread over a 
number of years. They also factor in our belief that BP's assets will remain 
robust and sustain positive discretionary cash flow, after cash dividends of 
about $5 billion and capital expenditures of up to $22 billion in the near 
term. 

BP's management has indicated that it is targeting asset disposals of up to a 
combined $38 billion (excluding the repayment under the share purchase 
agreement with Bridas Corp.) by year-end 2013, of which it has agreed or 
completed about $22 billion to date. These sales will be important in reducing 
the group's net debt to net debt plus equity to the 10%-20% range that 
management has indicated. This is especially true in the context of the future 
Gulf of Mexico-related payments, which are as yet unknown. However, we assess 
the risk of near-term payments exceeding the $20 billion we assume in our 
base-case scenario as low. Management's commitment to these asset sales 
remains an important rating consideration.

The ratings take into account the quality and diversity of BP's asset 
portfolio and its strong underlying cash generation, and the group's current 
focus on conservative balance-sheet and treasury management. We see the 
group's exposure to exploration and production activities and refining risks, 
including volatility and high capital intensity, as industry constraints. In 
addition, we believe that BP is exposed to some concentrated country risks in 
the U.S. and Russia to a greater extent than other oil majors. 

Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-1'. We assess BP's liquidity as "adequate" under 
our criteria and estimate that liquidity sources will cover uses by about 1.4x 
in the next 12 months. BP reported short-term debt of $7.9 billion and net 
debt of $31.2 billion on March 31, 2012. Cash was $14.1 billion on the same 
date.

We understand that BP's liquidity sources on March 31, 2012, included:
     -- $14.1 billion of cash, as above, less $1.5 billion that we assume is 
tied to operations; 
     -- About $26.0 billion of FFO under our $100/bbl Brent oil price scenario 
for 2012; 
     -- $1.7 billion from contracted disposals (received in April 2012); and
     -- $6.8 billion of committed undrawn credit facilities, most of which we 
understand are available until March 2014.

In the same period, we see the following liquidity needs:
     -- $7.9 billion of short-term debt;
     -- Up to $22.0 billion of organic capital investments; and
     -- About $5.0 billion of dividend payments.

BP is a highly rated global corporation and owner of a massive, diversified, 
and marketable asset base, with still-moderate leverage. As such, we 
anticipate that the group will continue to enjoy access to bank and capital 
markets.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise the rating by one 
notch if BP's credit measures strengthen sustainably in the next one-to-two 
years, with FFO to debt of more than 50% after the final payment of the 
group's potentially material outstanding Gulf of Mexico commitments and 
completion of the planned disposals. An upgrade would also be supported by 
sustained strong operating performance in the future, including a return to 
production growth in core provinces such as the U.S. and U.K., as well as the 
sustained strengthening of BP's operating and safety track record.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the remaining Gulf of Mexico-related 
cash payments in the near term are greater than the $20 billion we assume in 
our base case. We could also revise the outlook to stable if BP increases 
distributions to shareholders substantially before it has reduced its net 
debt-to-net debt plus equity ratio through planned asset disposals, and before 
it has completed most of the material Gulf of Mexico-related payments.


Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price 
Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012 
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Research Update: BP PLC Outlook Revised To Stable On Supportive Market 
Conditions; 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed, July 6, 2011
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas 
Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 


Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
BP PLC
Burmah Castrol PLC
BP Corporation North America Inc.
BP America Production Co.
Atlantic Richfield Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Positive/A-1     A/Stable/A-1

BP Finance PLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Positive/--     A-/Stable/--

BP Products North America Inc.
BP Company North America Inc.
Union Texas Petroleum Holdings Inc.
Standard Oil Co. Inc.
Standard Oil Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Positive/--      A/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Arco British Ltd.
 Commercial Paper                   A-1                A-1

Atlantic Richfield Co.
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                A-1

BP AMI Leasing, Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                   A                  A

BP Capital Markets America Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                   A                  A

BP Capital Markets PLC
 Senior Unsecured                   cnAA+              cnAA+
 Senior Unsecured                   A                  A
 Commercial Paper                   A-1                A-1

BP Corp. North America Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                   A                  A
 Commercial Paper                   A-1                A-1

BP West Coast Products LLC Project
 Senior Unsecured                   A                  A

Burmah Castrol PLC
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  A

Union Texas Petroleum Holdings Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  A
 Preferred Stock                        A-                 A-

 Guaranteed by Atlantic Richfield Co.
 Guaranteed by BP PLC.
 Guaranteed by BP PLC. Obligor is BP PLC.

NB: This list does not include all ratings affected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.