FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms ratings of Lease Investment Flight Trust notes
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 10:10 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P affirms ratings of Lease Investment Flight Trust notes

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Feb 28 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We revised our outlook on the class A-1 and A-2 notes from Lease 	
Investment Flight Trust's series 2001-1 to stable from negative. 	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes from Lease 	
Investment Flight Trust's series 2001-1 and the class A notes from Airplanes 	
Repackaged Transferred Securities Ltd.'s series 2004-1 and 2004-2.	
     -- Lease Investment Flight Trust's series 2001-1 is backed by the lease 	
revenue and sales proceeds from a portfolio of 29 commercial aircraft.	
     -- Airplanes Repackaged Transferred Securities Ltd.'s series 2004-1 and 	
2004-2 are repack transactions backed by $103 million of the class A-1 notes 	
and $53 million of the class A-2 notes from Lease Investment Flight Trust's 	
series 2001-1 and $186 million face value of zero-coupon treasury securities.	
     -- The affirmations reflect our opinion of the aircraft collateral's 	
quality, the transactions' projected cash flow, the subordination available to 	
the notes, the transactions' legal structure, the liquidity enhancement 	
facility, the caps and collar provided by Credit Suisse AG, and the servicer's 	
demonstrated servicing ability.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today revised its outlook on the class A-1 and A-2 notes from Lease Investment 	
Flight Trust's (LIFT's) series 2001-1 to stable from negative. At the same 	
time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes from LIFT's 	
series 2001-1 and the class A notes from Airplanes Repackaged Transferred 	
Securities Ltd.'s (ARTS') series 2004-1 and 2004-2 (see list).  	
	
LIFT's series 2001-1 is an asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction 	
collateralized primarily by the lease revenue and sales proceeds from a 	
portfolio of 29 commercial aircraft. ARTS series 2004-1 and 2004-2 are repack 	
transactions. The two ARTS series are backed by $103 million of the class A-1 	
notes and $53 million of the class A-2 notes from LIFT's series 2001-1 and 	
$186 million face value of zero-coupon treasury securities.	
	
Today's rating actions reflect our opinion of:  	
     -- The aircraft collateral's value and quality;	
     -- The payment structure and cash flow mechanics of each transaction;	
     -- The subordination to the rated notes;	
     -- The transactions' legal structure;	
     -- The liquidity enhancement facility provided to support the rated notes;	
     -- The caps and collar provided by Credit Suisse AG; and	
     -- GE Capital Aviation Services' demonstrated servicing ability.	
 	
In our analysis, we projected the cash flow by stressing each aircraft's 	
future depreciated value and lease rate, the repossessed aircraft's time off 	
lease, the lessees' default frequency and default pattern, the remarketing, 	
reconfiguration, and repossession costs, the maintenance expenses, and the 	
interest rate risk. As of the December 2011 servicer report, the collateral in 	
LIFT consisted of 29 aircraft: 23 Boeing, four Airbus, and one McDonnell 	
Douglas. The 28 aircraft are leased to 23 lessees operating in 16 countries. 	
	
LIFT's class A-3 notes paid in full on the December 2011 payment date. The A-1 	
and A-2 notes are now receiving all principal proceeds, as the notes' minimum 	
principal payment amounts are behind and therefore the amount of principal the 	
notes can receive is not limited. The pay downs to LIFT's A-1 and A-2 notes 	
are being redistributed to the class A notes for ARTS series 2004-1 and 	
2004-2, according to their payment priority.	
	
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 	
currently assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement 	
available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.	
 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Revised Cash Flow Assumptions And Stresses For Global Aircraft And 	
Aircraft Engine Lease Securitizations, published Aug. 26, 2010.	
     -- New Issue: Lease Investment Flight Trust, published June 28, 2001.	
 	
	
RATING ACTIONS	
Lease Investment Flight Trust 	
Series 2001-1 	
                       	
                           Rating 	
Class               To             From	
A-1                 CCC+ (sf)      CCC+ (sf)/Negative 	
A-2                 CCC+ (sf)      CCC+ (sf)/Negative	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Airplanes Repackaged Transferred Securities Ltd.	
Series 2004-1 	
	
Class               Rating 	
A                   BB+ (sf)	
	
Airplanes Repackaged Transferred Securities Ltd.	
Series 2004-2 	
	
Class               Rating 	
A                   BB+ (sf)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.