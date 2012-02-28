TEXT-S&P raises Inter Pipeline (Corridor) ratings to 'A'

Feb 28 - Overview -- We are raising our long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc. to 'A' from 'A-'. -- The C$1.85 billion Corridor expansion project has performed as expected during its first year of operations. -- In addition, the company has renewed its revolver that it used during construction and parent Inter Pipeline Fund has injected C$460 million of equity into the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations of stable, long-term, contracted cash flows based on a cost-of-service methodology with high credit quality counterparties. -- The ratings on Inter Pipeline Fund (BBB+/Stable/--) are unchanged. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Alberta-based Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc. to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable. The upgrade reflects our opinion of the C$1.85 billion Corridor expansion project's performance during its first year of operations. In addition, the company has renewed its revolver that it used during construction and parent Inter Pipeline Fund (IPF; BBB+/Stable/--) has injected C$460 million of equity into the company. The ratings on IPF are unchanged. Rationale The ratings on Corridor reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's excellent business risk profile and a significant financial risk profile. We believe the long-term nature of Corridor's oil sands infrastructure assets and a sound long-term shipping agreement with high credit quality counterparties anchor the business risk profile. Our opinion of the company's financial risk profile reflects the predictability and stability of cash flows, which allow for a highly leveraged capital structure. Corridor Pipeline is a multipipe, bidirectional system, about 450 kilometers long, that links the Athabasca Oil Sands Project (AOSP) bitumen mining and extraction facilities in northern Alberta with its upgrader near Edmonton, Alta. AOSP is a major integrated oil sands project that involves Shell Canada Energy (60% interest), Chevron Canada Ltd. (20%), and Marathon Oil Canada Corp. (20%). AOSP's Muskeg River Mine has a design capacity of 155,000 barrels per day (bpd) of bitumen, and can recover 1.6 billion barrels; the project has added the 100,000 bpd Jackpine Mine and upgrader expansion. The pipeline is the sole transportation system between the mining sites and the upgrader. Although the AOSP is a major oil sands project, it has relatively high operating costs and lower netbacks than most conventional oil sites. Corridor has about C$1.75 billion of reported debt outstanding. The firm service agreement (FSA) between Corridor and the AOSP owners bolsters the company's business risk, in our opinion. This agreement provides long-term, highly stable cash flows and has minimal risks. In essence, the FSA reflects traditional cost-of-service principles that provide for the recovery of all operating costs, depreciation, taxes, and debt-financing costs, and provide a return on equity. Each counterparty has committed to ship-or-pay provisions in proportion to their ownership interest in the AOSP. The stable return it provides is similar to that of other regulated pipelines in Canada. The FSA has a 25-year term through 2028, with options for extensions. In addition, each FSA counterparty has, in our view, high credit-quality characteristics. The shippers include Shell Canada Energy (Shell Petroleum N.V.guarantees obligations), Chevron Canada (Chevron Corp.guarantees obligations), and Marathon Oil Canada. We do not rate the latter, but we believe it would have a weaker credit profile than the other shippers. Nevertheless, we expect that even if it were to default, Marathon's production interest in the project would continue given the project's robust business fundamentals; and that Corridor's capital structure could withstand a short-term interruption of payments from either of the 20% shippers. The Corridor expansion project was completed on time and budget, contributing full-year cash flows in 2011. Corridor's bitumen blend capacity has increased to 465,000 bpd from 300,000 bpd, a significant expansion that continues to scale the pipeline capacity for growth to AOSP's production and upgrader capacity. We assess Corridor's financial risk profile as significant. While we would otherwise consider the leverage target within the FSA and the resulting ratios highly leveraged, we recognize that the agreement affords a very stable and visible revenue and cash flow profile. In the long term, cash flows will decline slowly, matching the gradual decline in return on equity and return of equity to shareholders as the rate base gradually depreciates. We expect credit metrics to be steady as the company pays down debt at the same rate. We have separated the ratings on Corridor from those on its parent, IPF, reflecting that Corridor is a limited-purpose operating entity. We base this analysis on the following factors: -- Both the FSA and financing arrangements contain several provisions that effectively restrict mergers, investments, transactions with affiliates, liens, indebtedness, and dispositions. -- Corridor is not (largely) strategically or operationally linked with any other Inter Pipeline holdings. -- Under the FSA, the company has committed to limit its activities to those pertaining to its existing pipeline. -- The FSA details the consequences of a default, where the shippers can purchase the pipeline and assume the associated financing. Dominating Corridor's debt structure is short-term debt, consisting primarily of a C$1.55 billion credit facility that matures in December 2015. Shippers must approve financing and seek to minimize interest costs that they fund, and often use short-term debt to do so. Liquidity Corridor's liquidity is adequate, in our view. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Corridor had about C$83 million of unused capacity on its committed credit facility as of Dec. 31, 2011 after adjusting for issuances under the commercial paper program. -- Other sources of funds include funds from operations (FFO) of more than C$100 million per year. -- Uses of liquidity include primarily distributions of about C$60 million per year and annual debt maturities. We expect the company to continue to have sound relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation of long term stable cash flows under the FSA's terms. Given the agreement's strength and what we consider strong shippers, a negative rating action is unlikely. The only source of volatility under the contract is the 30-year Government of Canada bond yield. We do not expect this to have any rating implications, however. A positive rating action is also unlikely without material deleveraging, which we do not expect. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Raised To From Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc. 