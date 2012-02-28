FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates HJ Heinz notes 'BBB+'
February 28, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates HJ Heinz notes 'BBB+'

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+'
senior unsecured debt rating to Pittsburgh, Pa.-based H.J. Heinz Co.'s 
$300 million of 1.50% notes due 2017 and $300 million of 2.85% notes due 2022.
The notes will be issued under the company's Form S-3 shelf registration for
debt securities.	
	
Heinz has indicated that net proceeds from this debt issuance will be used for 	
general corporate purposes, including repayment of commercial paper. Heinz had 	
about $5.0 billion of debt as of Jan. 25, 2012. Although these new notes will 	
add an additional layer of long-term, fixed-rate debt to Heinz's capital 	
structure, we expect the company's $600 million of notes that mature in March 	
2012 will be repaid.	
	
Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on Heinz reflects our view that the 	
company's business risk profile is "strong" and its financial risk profile is 	
"intermediate", as defined in our criteria. Key credit factors in our 	
assessment of Heinz's business profile include the company's exposure to 	
volatile commodity input costs and the highly competitive nature of the 	
packaged foods market. We believe the company benefits from its strong 	
portfolio of branded products with solid market positions, extensive 	
geographic diversity, and a history of relatively stable operating margins.	
	
Heinz's leverage remains in or near the range of indicative ratios for an 	
"intermediate" financial risk profile, which includes adjusted leverage in a 	
range of 2x to 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 30%-45%. We 	
estimate that for the 12 months ended Jan. 25, 2012, the ratio of lease- and 	
pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA was about 2.6x, and FFO to total debt 	
was more than 27%, the latter of which is slightly below the indicative ratio 	
range for the intermediate profile. We estimate Heinz will sustain credit 	
measures near these levels and that the company will maintain a prudent 	
financial policy. For the full corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard 	
& Poor's research report on Heinz published on Feb. 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
H.J. Heinz Co.	
 Corporate credit rating          BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
Ratings assigned	
H.J. Heinz Co.	
 Senior unsecured	
  $300 mil. notes due 2017        BBB+	
  $300 mil. notes due 2022        BBB+	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

