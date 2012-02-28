TEXT-S&P rates Burlington Northern Santa Fe notes 'BBB+'

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+' rating to Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC's (BNSF's) $625 million senior unsecured debentures due 2022 and $625 million senior unsecured debentures due 2042. BNSF will use proceeds from the debt issuance for general corporate purposes including working capital, capital expenditures, the repayment of outstanding debt, and distributions. The ratings on BNSF reflect the company's strong competitive position in the low-risk U.S. freight railroad industry, solid earnings, and cash flow generation. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies, as well as the capital intensity of the industry, partially offset these strengths. The ratings also incorporate a one-notch credit for potential support from its higher-rated parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK; AA+/Negative/A-1+), although BRK does not guarantee BNSF's debt. As of the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, BNSF maintained a debt-to-capital ratio in the mid-30% range and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 35%. Debt to capital declined (previously in the 50%-55% range) due to a purchase accounting adjustment following its acquisition by BRK in 2010, so the ratio isn't comparable with those of other large U.S. rails. Over the next several quarters, we expect BNSF to continue to benefit from gradually rising volumes, cost savings, and stable prices. We expect BNSF's internally generated cash flow to remain well in excess of capital expenditures and working capital needs. We also expect BNSF to continue to use free operating cash flow to pay dividends to Berkshire Hathaway. We consider a downgrade unlikely, given BNSF's flexibility to retain free cash flow if necessary to preserve its financial profile. However, we could lower the ratings if the financial profile weakens as a result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards resulting in FFO to total debt consistently less than 25%. Although less likely, we could raise the ratings if increased earnings result in FFO to total debt rising sustainably to more than 45%. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Credit FAQ: What's Ahead For The Railroad Sector In 2012?, Dec. 8, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Rating Assigned Senior unsecured $1.25 bil. notes due 2022 and 2042 BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.