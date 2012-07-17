FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Brazil's State of Sao Paulo rating at 'BBB'
July 17, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Brazil's State of Sao Paulo rating at 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for the State of
Sao Paulo (Sao Paulo):

--Foreign Currency Long-term rating at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook

--Foreign Currency Short-term rating at 'F2'; 

--Local Currency Long-term rating at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook

--Local Currency Short-term rating at 'F2';

--National Long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)'; Stable Outlook

--National Short-term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'.

The affirmation Sao Paulo's ratings consider its solid economy and sound 
budgetary performance with adequate flexibility along the economic cycles. Since
2008, operating margins have been above 'BBB' rated entities, reaching 11.3% in 
2011 due to increased tax collections efforts in recent years. The ratings also 
incorporate the high debt burden and the financial flexibility provided by the 
debt renegotiation agreement with the Federal Government in 1997, which allows 
for the capitalization of interest payments owed to the federal government.

Fitch considers Sao Paulo to have limited ability to generate increased fiscal 
revenues in the context of a gloomy local economy, which would translate in a 
slightly worse debt profile going forward, but still compatible with the 
assigned ratings. As a rating trigger, the decline in overall indebtedness 
ratios could benefit the national scale, albeit this is unlikely in the short 
run.

As other states in Brazil, Sao Paulo is reviewing its projections for revenue 
growth in 2012 considering the worse than expected economic scenario and 
downward trend experienced in the 1Q'12. Sao Paulo's fiscal performance remains 
dependent on the performance of a single tax (The ICMS), which is highly 
correlated with the national economy. Estimated growth in tax revenues should be
lower than originally planned and Sao Paulo will likely perform adjustments in 
the expenditure side, especially in administrative. The level of investments 
already compares relatively low to international peers despite recent federal 
government incentives to foster investment in general.

Sao Paulo indebtedness levels remain among the highest in Brazil despite the 
relief observed since the restructured plan, when BRL50.3 billion of debt was 
transferred to the federal government from the state in 1997. The Federative 
Republic of Brazil is Sao Paulo's main creditor and should continue as so in the
coming periods. 

The debt burden includes not only debt with the federal government but also debt
with supranational and financial institutions, which presented and improving 
trend reaching 117% of Current Revenues in 2011,but higher than 'BBB' average of
72.7%. The capacity to meet debt service payments is affected by inflation index
over the federal debt portion (IGP-DI, General Market Price Index, plus 6% per 
annum) and tight fiscal limits for debt service, which leads to the maintenance 
of a high outstanding amount of debt. 

Sao Paulo has a relevant role in the Brazilian economy generating roughly 33% of
the Brazilian output, with strong manufacturing sector. The state's population 
of around 41 million in 2010 represents circa 22% of the Brazilian population.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.  

Applicable Criteria and

