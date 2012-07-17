TEXT-Fitch affirms PNCMAC 1999-CM1

July 17 - Fitch Ratings affirms PNC Mortgage Acceptance Corp. (PNCMAC 1999-CM1) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 1999-CM1. A list of the ratings follows at the end of this press release. The affirmation reflects sufficient credit enhancement to offset Fitch expected losses. As of the July 2012 remittance report, the transaction has paid down 98.8% to $8.9 million from $760.4 million at issuance. The pool has become very concentrated, with nine of the original 207 loans outstanding. The largest loan represents 23% of the pool, a multifamily property in San Marcos, TX. One asset (16.9%) is in special servicing, and two loans (16.3%) are fully defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes B-8 through D. Fitch modeled losses of 3.23% of the original pool balance, including 3.19% realized to date. The specially serviced asset is secured by a retail center in Clay, NY. The property is currently being marketed for sale. Fitch affirms the following rating: --$2.8 million class B-6 at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable. Class B-8 remains at 'Dsf'; RE0%. Fitch does not rate classes B-3, B-4, B-5, B-7, C, or D. Classes A-1A through B-5 have all paid in full. Fitch previously withdrew the rating on the interest-only class S. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the ratings on these classes, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions