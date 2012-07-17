FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Harland Clarke Holdings outlook
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Harland Clarke Holdings outlook

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview

     -- U.S. check printer Harland Clarke Holdings is issuing $250 million 
senior secured notes due 2018. It originally intended to issue $295 million 
senior secured notes due 2019, for which we assigned issue-level and recovery 
ratings on May 11, 2012.
     -- Although interest rates are higher than originally expected, we are 
affirming our 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3' on the new 
notes. 
     -- We are revising our rating outlook to negative based on the company's 
second-quarter operating guidance, which was below our expectations, and its 
still-meaningful intermediate-term debt maturities.  
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects the company's still-significant 
debt maturities in 2014 and in 2015, the potential for cash flow to decline if 
these issues are refinanced because interest expense could rise sharply, and 
the potential for operating results to be lower than our expectations.

Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 
outlook on San Antonio, Texas-based Harland Clarke Holdings Corp. (HCHC) to 
negative from stable, and affirmed the 'B+' corporate credit rating. We 
affirmed our 'B+' issue-level rating on the $250 million senior secured note 
due 2018. The recovery rating on this debt remains '3', indicating our 
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 
payment default.

Rationale
The rating outlook revision to negative reflects HCHC's still-significant debt 
maturities in 2014 and 2015, and the risk that cash flow and interest coverage 
could be meaningfully reduced if it refinances these maturities. It also 
reflects second-quarter operating guidance, which was below our expectations.

The 'B+' rating on HCHC reflects our expectation that leverage will remain 
high over the next few years; that check printing will remain in long-term 
decline; and that the financial policy of HCHC's parent, private-equity 
investor M&F Worldwide Corp. (MFW), will remain aggressive. HCHC's financial 
policy and that of MFW, combined with HCHC's high leverage, are the principal 
reasons we consider its financial risk profile to be "aggressive" (based on 
our criteria). HCHC's business risk profile is "weak," based on its exposure 
to a secular shift from printed check usage to alternative forms of payment. 
We believe these dynamics will result in organic revenue declining at a 
low-single-digit percentage rate over the near term.

HCHC is one of the two largest U.S. check printers, and derives a significant 
portion of its revenue from checks and related products. However, the number 
of checks consumers and businesses write has declined steadily on the shift to 
other forms of payment (e.g., debit cards, direct deposit, on-line payments). 
According to the Federal Reserve Payments Study, the number of checks written 
fell on average 6.1% per year from 2006 to 2009. Minimally offsetting this 
risk is HCHC's increased diversification into profitable businesses that are 
not facing secular pressures, after acquisitions. HCHC's financial software 
business, Harland Financial Solutions (HFS), has a good operating income 
margin. We believe revenue in this segment will grow at a low-single-digit 
percentage rate over the next 12 months, but contribute less than 20% of total 
revenue. The Scantron segment, providing data collection services and other 
educational services, also has a good operating income margin, but is mature 
and vulnerable to strains on state and local budgets. 

Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to be flat or increase at a 
low-single-digit percentage rate and EBITDA to be relatively flat or decline 
at a low-single digit rate in 2012. Key assumptions are ongoing volume decline 
in check orders and declines at Scantron, partially offset by modest growth in 
HFS, the revenue and EBITDA contribution of the Faneuil acquisition, and 
cost-savings in the second half of the year. We expect the EBITDA margin to 
either remain flat to modestly decrease.

On July 16, 2012, Harland Clarke issued earnings guidance related to its 
second quarter results. At the mid-point of its indicated range, revenue and 
EBITDA declined 6% and 11% organically for the quarter ended June 30, 2012. 
Using the mid-point, and pro forma for the transaction, lease-adjusted EBITDA 
coverage of interest expense was in the high 2x area for the 12 months ended 
June 30, 2012. For the same period, debt to EBITDA (adjusted primarily for 
operating lease obligations) was 5.3x, an increase from 5.0x at Dec. 31, 2010, 
and above the 4x to 5x debt-to-EBITDA ratio range that indicates an aggressive 
financial risk profile. Nevertheless, we still view the financial risk profile 
as aggressive because of HCHC's relatively high EBITDA margin (at 26.2% for 
the 12 months ended March 31, 2012) and positive cash flow generation. 
However, we believe that cash flow generation could drop if refinancing of 
intermediate term maturities raises interest costs.

HCHC's conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow declined significantly 
to 19.6% in the 12 months ended Mar. 31, 2012, down from 33.3% one year ago, 
because of an increase in capital expenditures and dividends. Although 
discretionary cash flow generation provides the flexibility to voluntarily 
reduce debt, the rating incorporates our expectation that parent MFW will 
maintain an aggressive financial policy. We expect HCHC and its parent to use 
free cash flow to fund acquisitions and dividends. As a result, assuming only 
mandatory debt amortization, we expect adjusted leverage to remain in the 
low-5x area in 2013. Over the past few years, HCHC has used discretionary cash 
flow and debt to fund tuck-in acquisitions. The amended credit agreement 
limits debt-financed acquisitions if pro forma first-lien leverage is greater 
than 3.5x and pro forma total leverage is greater than 5.25x. While HCHC may 
make tuck-in acquisitions, we have not contemplated a debt-financed 
acquisition in our base-case leverage. 

Liquidity
HCHC has "adequate" sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the 
next 12 months, in our view. Relevant elements of HCHC's liquidity profile 
over this period are as follows:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses 
by 1.2x or more.
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 15%.
     -- We expect HCHC to maintain covenant compliance with a 10% decrease in 
EBITDA.
     -- Given HCHC's generation of moderate discretionary cash flow, we 
believe it can absorb high-impact, low-probability events.

At March 31, 2012, pro forma for the transaction, HCHC had $24.7 million of 
cash on hand and $92 million available under its $100 million revolver due 
2013, after accounting for letters of credit. We expect capital expenditures 
of between $55 million to $65 million in our 2012 and 2013 base-case scenario, 
and a dividend of $35 million. We therefore estimate discretionary cash flow 
of $120 million to $150 million in 2012 as well as in 2013. Over the next 
several quarters, we expect HCHC to use discretionary cash flow primarily for 
acquisitions and for debt amortization payments. Pro forma for the 
transaction, the balance of the nonextended term loan will be $729 million, 
maturing in 2014. The $204 million senior floating-rate notes and the $271 
million fixed-rate notes are due in 2015. Pro forma for the amended and 
extended credit agreement, annual amortization on its credit facilities will 
be about $80 million per year, up from about $18 million per year. We expect 
HCHC can meet these steep amortization payments with discretionary cash flow. 

The credit agreement has only one financial covenant, a maximum leverage 
covenant. It applies only to the revolving credit facility and has no further 
step-downs. We consider HCHC's cushion of compliance under this covenant as 
adequate. The facility is currently undrawn and we do not expect HCHC to 
borrow under this facility for operating needs.  


Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects HCHC's significant debt maturities in 
2014 and 2015 and its weaker than expected second quarter guidance. We could 
lower our rating if HCHC does not make progress refinancing its maturities due 
in 2014 with meaningful lead-time. We could also lower our rating if we expect 
cash flow and interest coverage to materially decline as a result of a 
refinancing of these maturities. We could lower our rating if unfavorable 
secular trends affecting check use or underperformance in the Scantron segment 
lead to revenue declining at a mid-single-digit percentage rate and HCHC's 
EBITDA margin contracting 50 basis points or more. 

We could revise our outlook back to stable if HCHC refinances its debt 
maturities without meaningfully impacting cash flow and interest coverage and 
if operating performance improves.


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Negative/--     B+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.

Senior Secured
                                        B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
Senior Unsecured                        B-                 
   Recovery Rating                      6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.