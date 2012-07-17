TEXT-Fitch rates Houston, Texas revs

July 17 - Fitch Ratings assigns an ‘AA-’ rating to Houston, Texas (the city) Combined Utility System’s (the system) first lien revenue refunding bonds as follows: --$249.1 million series 2012C (SIFMA index floating rate bonds). The bonds will be sold via negotiation on July 25, 2012. Proceeds will be used to refund the series 2010B variable rate bonds currently outstanding. In addition, Fitch affirms the following on debt previously rated by Fitch: --$61.5 million junior lien water and sewer system revenue bonds (senior to the first lien revenue bonds) at ‘AA’; --$3.9 billion first lien revenue bonds at ‘AA-'; --$78.3 million bank bonds corresponding to the first lien revenue refunding bonds, series 2004B-6 at ‘AA-;’ --$75 million bank notes corresponding to series B-3 commercial paper notes at ‘A+'; --$100 million bank notes corresponding to series B-4 commercial paper notes at ‘A+'; --$100 million bank notes corresponding to series B-6 commercial paper notes at ‘A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are on parity with the first lien revenue bonds. All bonds are special obligations of the city, payable from and secured by a pledge of the net revenues of the system. The junior lien water and sewer system revenue bonds are senior to the first lien revenue bonds and have a closed lien. The bank notes are secured by a third lien on net revenues of the system. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FINANCIAL METRICS: The system has a healthy financial position, solid operating margins, and above-average working capital and cash on hand. All-in debt service coverage has deteriorated somewhat but remains adequate. RATES ADJUSTED AUTOMATICALLY: The provision for annual automatic rate adjustments will be the consumer price index (CPI) plus regional population percentage change or the producer price index (PPI) for any customer segment calculated cost of service that exceeds the then current customer rate. Despite these annual adjustments, rates remain affordable and provide flexibility for additional revisions. SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL NEEDS: The system’s capital improvement plan (CIP) remains extensive and is expected to lead to some weakening in the system’s elevated debt profile. EXPANSIVE SERVICE AREA: The service area has broad and diverse economic underpinnings. REVENUE LIMITATIONS: Uncertainty remains surrounding the implementation of charter revenue limitations given continuing litigation. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FINANCIAL PROFILE BALANCES CAPITAL NEEDS: Maintenance of the system’s strong balance sheet and adequate coverage ratios are key credit components of the rating given some concern related to the system’s substantial CIP and existing debt load. CREDIT PROFILE The system serves a large population base estimated at 5.9 million that consists of the Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown metropolitan statistical area (MSA) either directly or indirectly through wholesale contracts with municipalities, water districts, and water authorities. The area economy appears to be faring better than those of many other large U.S. cities, as relatively high energy prices are providing some cushion against other recessionary forces. The MSA unemployment rate has decreased to 7.1% in March 2012 from 8.3% a year prior. The MSA’s rate is now just marginally higher than the state and well below the national unemployment rate of 8.4% for March 2012. FINANCIAL MARGINS PRESSURED BY LARGE CAPITAL NEEDS The system’s financial margins have deteriorated somewhat over the last few years in large part due to the ongoing implementation of the system’s massive CIP and growing operating costs, combined with only marginal rate increases until recently. Despite thinner coverage ratios, the system’s financial margins remain adequate. For fiscal years 2007 through 2009, the system generated debt service coverage averaging about 1.4 times (x) on an all-in basis. Fiscal 2010 audited results were in line with prior projections at 1.3x all-in debt service coverage including a $45 million transfer from the general purpose fund as permitted in the new master ordinance that was adopted in 2004. All-in debt service coverage for fiscal 2011 (1.6x) and the system’s updated projections through fiscal 2016 (1.3x to 1.4x) are better than previously projected reflecting implemented rate hikes and maintaining a conservative growth in sales volume projection. It will be important for the system to meet or exceed these projections given the expected operating and capital pressures related to the system’s sizeable CIP. Coverage on the junior lien (senior to the first lien bonds) is solid at 7.3x for fiscal 2011 and is projected to remain high since the lien is closed and debt service requirements are scheduled to decline. Reflective of its closed lien and priority position in the flow of funds, these bonds are assigned a higher rating. SUBSTANTIAL CAPITAL NEEDS The system’s 2012 - 2016 CIP is substantial and has doubled in size over the last two years due to the city’s strategy shift to make best practices improvements from a regulatory and health standards compliance approach. The system’s $2 billion CIP is forecasted to be partly funded on a pay-go basis (about 14% of total funding sources) as compared to prior years’ plans to entirely debt finance capital improvements. Nevertheless, the amount of additional debt required to meet the CIP funding requirements is a significant concern as the system is already highly leveraged from substantial historical investment to secure ample surface water rights and construction of treatment facilities. This historical investment was driven by replacement and renewal of aging infrastructure as well as conversion to surface water from ground water to comply with state mandate. RATE INCREASES The 2004 master ordinance provides for automatic rate adjustments based on the regional CPI, which requires no council action. Based on this provision, water and sewer rates increased an average of 2.5% annually from fiscal 2006 to 2009 and a 5.1% increase, which also included an adjustment for population growth within the city, was implemented for fiscal 2010. In June 2010, the city adopted a one-time rate increase of 21% to maintain adequate funding levels and debt coverage ratios. The June 2010 rate hike was based on a rate study that calculated each customer segment’s cost of service. At the same time, the city revised the automatic annual increase to be CPI plus regional population percentage change or the PPI for any customer segment calculated cost of service that exceeds the then current customer rate. For fiscals 2012 - 2014, single-family residential customer rates will increase to meet the cost of service per the rate study. Despite the recent rate hike, Houston’s water and sewer rates remain within Fitch’s 2% of median household income affordability threshold and are moderate compared with a peer group of large U.S. cities, still providing some rate flexibility. REVENUE LIMITATIONS Some of the uncertainty regarding the enforceability of voter-approved revenue limitation charter amendments (Prop 2 and G) has been lifted. With regard to Proposition 2, on Oct. 31, 2011, the Texas Supreme Court vacated the judgments of the trial court without reference to the merits and dismissed the case for want of jurisdiction. No active litigation currently exists with regard to Prop 2. Litigation continues over the Proposition G measures’ validity and Fitch continues to monitor the potential credit implications of the ongoing legal challenges and their effects on the system. SUPPORT FOR DRAINAGE SYSTEM Through fiscal 2011, the city continued to rely on water and sewer rates as a financing mechanism for drainage operations and infrastructure, which, from past severe flooding, clearly demonstrated a need for further investment. Under the master ordinance, utility fund transfers out for non-system purposes are limited to 8% of gross revenues from the immediate prior year and are dedicated solely for drainage functions. The fiscal 2011 transfer was $54.8 million (6.8% of fiscal 2010 gross revenues). Management notes that drainage transfers will begin decreasing in fiscal 2013 and will continue to decrease, as voters have recently approved a charter amendment that will provide for improvements to the city’s drainage system by imposing a drainage charge. However, litigation is currently pending regarding the drainage charges approved by voters.