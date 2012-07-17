FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Endurance Int'l ratings unchanged after loan increase
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Endurance Int'l ratings unchanged after loan increase

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its issue and
recovery ratings on Endurance International Group Inc.'s incremental first-lien
term loan and second-lien term loan remain unchanged after the company upsized
its loans. It upsized its incremental first-lien term loan by $35 million to a
total $135 million and its second-lien term loan by $15 million to a total of
$140 million. This brings the total first- and second-lien term loan offering,
excluding $75 million of unfunded revolving facility, to $810 million from $760
million and has a modest impact on overall leverage.

We assigned a 'B' issue rating with the recovery rate of '3' to the company's 
incremental first-lien term loan and a 'CCC+' issue rating with a recovery 
rate of '6' to its second-lien term loan on June 27, 2012, after the company 
announced its intention to acquire HostGator. 

Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook remain unchanged. Pro forma 
for the acquisition, we estimate the company's ratio of free operating cash 
flow to debt to be around 9% by the end of 2012. We estimate that debt to 
adjusted EBITDA, for the full year 2012 is likely to be under 7x compared with 
16x in 2011.

RATINGS LIST

Endurance International Group Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating               B/Stable/--
 $135 mil. 1st-lien incremental tm ln  B
   Recovery Rating                     3
 $140 mil. 2nd-lien term loan          CCC+
   Recovery Rating                     6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

