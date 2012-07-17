TEXT-Fitch affirms Royal Bank of Scotland at 'A'

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Royal Bank of Scotland Group's (RBSG) and The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc's (RBS) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDRs at 'F1', Support Ratings at '1' and Support Rating Floors (SRF) at 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. The Viability Ratings (VR) have also been affirmed at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RBS's and RBSG's IDRs, senior debt, Support Ratings and SRFs have been affirmed because Fitch believes the group's systemic importance to the UK still implies a strong probability of support from the UK authorities if needed. RBS and RBSG's Support Ratings and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the ability or propensity of the UK government to provide extraordinary support to them if needed. The ability of the UK to support major domestic banks like RBS is largely a function of its own creditworthiness ('AAA'/Negative). As Fitch noted previously, there is a degree of tolerance at the current sovereign rating level for RBS's SRF to remain at 'A' should the UK sovereign be downgraded in the future (see "Fitch Affirms Lloyds and RBS at 'A'; Outlooks Stable" dated 19 March 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). Although on a weakening trend, Fitch expects the UK authorities' propensity to support RBS to remain high while the bank continues its restructuring, while UK and EU regulatory and legislative measures designed to improve bank stability are phased in and until measures designed to weaken the implicit support for banks, also both UK-specific and at an EU level, can be practically implemented without triggering crippling systemic and economic risk. Fitch's assessment of the UK government's propensity to support RBS and the other major UK banks is potentially sensitive to factors other than the relatively long-term legislative agenda, including further escalation of political risks arising from matters such as the LIBOR scandal and product mis-selling. As RBSG and RBS's Long-term IDRs are at their SRFs, three notches above their 'bbb' VRs, these ratings and their senior debt ratings are also are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the ability or propensity of the UK government to provide extraordinary support to them in the event of need. Over the long-term, the weakening support means RBSG and RBS's IDRs are likely to factor in a lower level of support and eventually converge with their VRs. Given this, Fitch's assessment of RBS's prospects of realising its on-going restructuring objectives and improving its VR to 'a' (i.e. the current level of its Long-term IDR) will ultimately be crucial to the trajectory of its IDR. The timing and interplay of these considerations - weakening support, measures being taken to improve bank stability and developments in RBS's standalone risk profile (i.e. VR, see below) - are thus the critical IDR rating drivers over the medium- and long-term. RBS's VR reflects the significant progress which has been made in improving the bank's overall risk profile, notably in deleveraging the balance sheet, in building a large and high quality liquidity reserve, reducing reliance on wholesale unsecured funding, embracing a stronger risk culture and improving risk management tools. These aspects are likely to remain central tenets of the bank's overall risk profile and appetite over the medium-term. Nonetheless, it also considers the risks (mostly credit) associated with its much reduced but still sizable 'non-core' assets, especially commercial real estate and Irish portfolios, continuing weak profitability and residual concentration risks on the asset side of the balance sheet. Operational, political, legal and reputational risks, (including implications arising from LIBOR investigations) also act as a constraint. Fitch believes that RBSG is well positioned to pursue its strategic plan thanks to its strong core retail and commercial franchises and improving governance structures. Nonetheless, de-risking and de-leveraging, as well as building up liquidity, has had a negative impact on margins. This has exacerbated the pressure on profitability associated with the restructuring process, including losses on sales, disposals and cleaning up its loan book. The group continues to post bottom line losses, even if earnings in the 'core' bank - which will become more visible as the non-core bank continues to wind down - are sound. The reorganisation of the group's markets and investment business announced in Q112 is likely to result in lower earnings volatility over time, which is ratings-positive. The loan impairment charge rate is on an improving trajectory but downside risks still exist given the uncertain operating environment, continuing problems in the bank's Irish portfolios, legacy single-name concentrations and CRE sector concentration, which, while reduced, remain a concern. Capitalisation is satisfactory for the rating level. However, it needs to be considered in the context of residual concentration risks and a relatively high level of uncovered non-performing loans (NPLs) relative to Fitch Core Capital, which exposes the bank to further falls in collateral values. The restructuring of the investment banking business is likely to be positive for capital as a result of reduced future tail risk and lower capital absorption associated with such operations. A return to sustainable profitability as the non-core operations continue to wind down is likely to be the most positive development for the bank's capital flexibility and generation. On balance, Fitch considers RBSG's VR to be capable of further improvement over the medium-term. The extent and pace of any future upgrade will depend on the likelihood of the group achieving a further reduction in risk concentrations, improving profitability and navigating challenges related to the weak economic outlook, volatile capital markets, the continuing eurozone crisis and potential litigation costs without weakening the group's overall franchise, solvency position or strong liquidity profile. Downside risk to the bank's VR is more likely to be driven by external factors than any change in risk appetite. It would be most likely to arise due to a sharper and more drawn-out than anticipated deterioration in the operating environment and the ensuing asset quality deterioration the bank would face. A particularly disruptive or expensive and extended reputational or litigation event could also create downside risks. RBSG's VR and VR sensitivities are driven by the same considerations that underpin the VR of its main banking subsidiary, RBS, as well as the absence of any double leverage. Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by RBSG and by RBS, National Westminster Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland NV are all notched down from the VRs of RBSG or RBS in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in RBSG's or RBS's VRs. Rating Drivers and Sensitivities of Subsidiaries: Royal Bank of Scotland NV (RBS NV) is the former ABN Amro Bank legal entity, much of whose business acquired by RBS is being transferred to RBS plc's balance sheet. Its IDRs are aligned with those of RBS because of its high operational integration and the extremely high likelihood it would be supported by RBS if needed. As such, it cannot be meaningfully analysed on a standalone basis (it has no VR) and its IDRs are sensitive to the same considerations that could affect RBS. Total assets at end-2011 were EUR147bn, mainly debt securities, equities, structured notes, as well as loans extended in Asia and other emerging markets. Most of its UK and European business has been transferred or are in the process of being transferred to the UK operations. National Westminster Bank is a core subsidiary of RBS and, while a separate legal entity, highly integrated with it operationally. Fitch believes it cannot be meaningfully analysed on a standalone basis (it has no VR), that its overall risk profile is indistinguishable from that of RBS and that it is hard to countenance a default of one bank and not the other. Its IDRs are thus driven by the same rating drivers and sensitivities as those of RBS. Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSI) provides offshore banking operations. RBSI's IDRs are the same as those of its parent RBS, reflecting its ownership, the alignment of risk management procedures and operating platforms with RBS, and the close alignment of RBSI's activities with those of the RBS Group's core UK bank. In Fitch's opinion there is an extremely strong likelihood of support being provided by RBS to RBSI should it ever be required. Its IDRs are thus driven by the same rating drivers and sensitivities as those of RBS. Ulster Bank Ltd (UBL) and its wholly owned subsidiary Ulster Bank Ireland Limited's (UBIL) IDRs are driven by Fitch's view that its ultimate shareholder, RBSG, will continue to support them with additional funding, capital and liquidity as and when required. RBSG has already injected a substantial amount of capital into UBL and provides it with around a third of all of its funding requirements. Given their low VRs, their IDRs are potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch's assessment of the ability or propensity of RBSG to support these subsidiaries. Fitch believes RBSG's propensity and ability to support UBIL also to be linked to broad sovereign and associated banking sector risks in Ireland, not all of which are within RBSG's power to neutralise. In recognition of this, and given the Negative Outlook on Ireland's 'BBB+' IDR, Fitch has revised UBIL's Outlook to Negative from Stable and its ratings are thus also sensitive to any change in Ireland's sovereign rating. While UBL's IDRs are still sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability of RBSG to provide it with extraordinary support, its UK domicile and small size on an unconsolidated basis means RBSG's ability to mitigate default risks are not constrained by possible specific Irish sovereign risks. Its Outlook is thus Stable, mirroring that of RBS. UBL's VR, at 'ccc', reflects the continued challenging operating environment in Ireland, the group's over-exposure to the poorly performing real estate sector and the operating losses still being reported. Although the VR may benefit from some stabilisation in the Irish operating environment, this is likely to be over the longer-term. Royal Bank of Scotland Securities Inc. (RBSSI) is considered by Fitch to be a strategically important business within RBS's Markets and International Banking (M&IB) segment and remains a significant earnings contributor to the overall group. As such, Fitch continues to believe the ratings are closely linked. RBSSI also relies on the parent for contingent funding, capital and liquidity needs and without such support, the rating would be significantly lower on a stand-alone basis, though the agency recognizes that it is operated within M&IB holistically and not on a legal entity basis. RBSSI's Long-term IDR is notched down from RBS's IDR because the entity is a foreign subsidiary and support may diminish over time. Fitch believes that the UK government will continue to allow support of RBSSI, but that bank subsidiaries may have priority in support in an extreme stress scenario. Furthermore, over time, the UK government is looking to separate investment banking from core banking activities, which may reduce support over time and cause Fitch to revisit the ratings. Since RBSSI's ratings are driven by its parent RBS, changes to RBSSI's ratings would move in tandem with RBS's Long- and Short-term IDRs. If RBSSI were no longer deemed to be strategically important or core to RBS, RBSSI's ratings would be downgraded, potentially by multiple notches. Rating implications of legislative change The UK government's Q212 White Paper proposal to ring-fence UK retail operations could, depending on the shape of implementation, potentially have major implications for legal entities' individual funding and risk profiles within the group and create more rating differentiation between legal entities within the group than is currently the case. Uncertainty over the ultimate implications and how they will be addressed by the group means it is not yet something that Fitch has directly factored into legal entity or debt class ratings. Ratings implications could be positive or negative, dependent on legal entity activities, size/scope of operation and risk profiles, the strength of ring-fences, risk mitigation, group relationships and support etc. The full list of rating actions is as follows: RBSG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+' Innovative Tier 1 and Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+' USD1.2bn, US780097AH44; GBP200m XS0121856859; USD1bn US780097AE13 and USD300m US7800978790: affirmed at 'BB-' RBS Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AAA' Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'BB' EUR1bn Dated Subordinated Debt, XS0201065496 affirmed at 'BB+' RBS NV Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper and short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' RBSI Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' RBS Holdings USA Inc Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' National Westminster Bank plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/ 'F1' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BB' RBS Securities Inc. Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' UBL Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' UBIL Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured long term notes: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured short term notes: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'Contact: Claudia Nelson (Primary Analyst RBSG and UK subsidiaries, RBS NV; Secondary Analyst, UBL; UBIL and RBSSI): Senior Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James Longsdon Secondary Analyst (RBSG and UK subsidiaries, RBS NV): Managing Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1076 Shaun Miskell (Primary Analyst UBL and UBIL) Analyst +44 (0) 20 3530 1504 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Joo-Yung Lee, (Primary Analyst RBS Securities Inc) Managing Director +1 212-908-0560 Fitch Ratings One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574, Email: Michelle.James@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011, 'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Local Currency Sovereign Rating', dated 20 December 2011 and 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis', dated 9 July 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities Rating Financial Institutions Above the Local Currency Sovereign Rating Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training