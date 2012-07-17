FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Visa at 'A+/A-1', outlook is stable
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Visa at 'A+/A-1', outlook is stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Visa Inc. has agreed to a memorandum of understanding to settle
its 
U.S. merchant class multi-district interchange litigation (MDL) claim; Visa 
has also reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims brought by the 
individual merchant plaintiffs.
     -- The company's share of the cash portion will total approximately $4.4 
billion and will be paid from the litigation escrow account, which is part of 
the retrospective responsibility plan.
     -- As a result, we are affirming our long- and short-term counterparty 
credit ratings on Visa at 'A+/A-1'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the retrospective 
responsibility plan effectively shields Visa from all covered litigations. 
     -- We expect the company to continue to post robust profitability metrics 
while maintaining excellent liquidity and capital levels.

Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and 
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Visa Inc. at 'A+/A-1'. The outlook 
is stable. 

Rationale
Visa (as well as MasterCard) announced on July 13 that it has agreed to a 
memorandum of understanding (MOU) to settle the current U.S. merchant class 
members multi-district interchange litigation (MDL) claims. Visa has also 
reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims brought by the 
individual merchant plaintiffs. Visa's share of the cash portion of the 
settlements will total approximately $4.4 billion on a pre-tax basis. The 
charge will be paid from the litigation escrow account, which is part of the 
retrospective responsibility plan (the plan). The plan is a comprehensive 
suite of protections that was established at the time of Visa's IPO, under 
which Visa U.S.A. Inc. members essentially retained responsibility for 100% of 
existing legal cases filed until time of the IPO. As such, the settlement 
would not affect Visa's financial position.

The MOU still has to be approved by the court to become effective. Standard & 
Poor's expects a decision by the court in about the fourth quarter of this 
year.

The settlement agreement also includes an eight-month reduction in credit 
interchange by 10 basis points for U.S. merchant class members. Finally, the 
agreement also requires Visa (and MasterCard) to meet with merchant buying 
groups that seek to negotiate interchange rates.

In addition, the eight-month reduction in credit interchange by 10 basis 
points that is part of the MOU, is at the lower end of our expectations and 
does not change the company's business risk or financial risk profiles 
materially. However, the requirement to meet with U.S. merchant buying groups 
to negotiate interchange rates could present a welcome opportunity for the 
merchants to attempt to reduce said rates and, by extension, the profit margin 
for card-issuing banks and their service providers such as Visa and 
MasterCard. 

The ratings on Visa reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's strong 
global market share, strong franchise in the field of retail electronic 
payment networks, and relatively low exposure to credit risk. A strong history 
with negligible financial institutions (FI) credit losses to date also 
supports the ratings assessment. The business is highly scalable and revenues 
continue to benefit from secular growth of dollar volumes and the number of 
transactions processed through its systems, leading to very strong cash flow 
even during the global recession. With Visa's reorganization in 2007, the 
member banks of Visa U.S.A. agreed to cover the most threatening litigation 
exposures to Visa under the retrospective responsibility plan. This is a major 
rating factor, since it addresses potential charges worth billions of dollars. 

In our view, constraining the ratings are continued legal risk and ongoing 
regulatory and legislative pressure testing fundamental aspects of Visa's core 
business such as the setting of default interchange rates. Any negative action 
from regulators could reduce the company's revenues and profit margins. 

We expect Visa's highly scalable business model to benefit from continued 
volume growth as cards and electronic payments continue to replace checks and 
cash. We believe that the long-term growth prospects for the payment services 
industry remain favorable, as much of global personal consumption expenditure 
is still done by cash and check, representing an excellent growth opportunity.

Despite dislocations in the global credit markets in 2008-2009, with a record 
number of FI failures, Visa has not experienced any losses and credit risk 
remains contained and managed well. The company's surveillance of FI customer 
risk, including more frequent and higher collateral calls to cover rising 
credit risk, worked well in 2008 and 2009.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's belief that the retrospective 
responsibility plan effectively shields Visa from all covered litigations. The 
ratings could come under pressure if Visa faces new, material litigation or if 
existing disputes adversely change the company's business risk and financial 
risk profiles. Likewise, we would consider significant deterioration of the 
credit risk profile of Visa's FI customer base or an unexpectedly strong 
decrease in transactions to be negative factors for the ratings. In addition, 
the potential acquisition of Visa Europe Ltd. through the put-call option 
agreement could affect Visa's financial position. We will reevaluate the 
situation when the put or call option is exercised. We could raise the ratings 
if there is sufficient evidence that ongoing proceedings on interchange (debit 
and credit) would have only a limited impact on the company.


Related Criteria And Research
Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And Clearinghouses, 
July 10, 2006

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Visa Inc.
Visa International Service Assn.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Stable/A-1      

Visa International Service Assn.
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

