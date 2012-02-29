TEXT-Fitch says Spanish local govt's forced to pay overdue invoices

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - A significant reduction in Spanish SMEs’ bank-debt delinquencies may result from a new law normalizing delinquent debt of local administrations with private suppliers and contractors. The liquidity injection will make it easier for Spanish SMEs to pay their obligations. The delay in timely payments by local administrations (LAs) for products and services is causing liquidity problems for many SMEs. The new law forces the payment by LAs by overriding standard procedures and allowing SMEs to collect amounts overdue directly through the banking system. Fitch Ratings understands that the royal decree 4/2012 passed by the Spanish government establishes a credible programme to repay all overdue invoices registered with LAs prior to 1 January 2012. The decree became effective on 25 February. LAs comprise municipalities and all administrative bodies ranked lower than autonomous governments, including provinces and islands. The law does not contain a limit to the amount covered by the programme. Accounts payable data for years 2010 and 2011 is not yet available, but the latest known amount outstanding was EUR22.4bn as of end-2009. It is likely to have increased since then and the EUR30bn figure frequently quoted in the press does not seem unlikely. EUR30bn would represent 3.2% of all outstanding credit to finance productive activities or 29% of all bank-debt delinquencies of Spanish enterprises. Such a large amount of money returning to SMEs could result in a material reduction of delinquency rates. The exact impact is hard to judge because other factors will play a role; however, we estimate that total repayment could reduce the 10.8% current average delinquency rate by two percentage points. Making these payments through the banking system has two advantages. Firstly it will prevent the redirection of funds by the LAs and secondly it will allow banks to trap the moneys received to reduce delinquent positions of the SME obligors. Companies in the real estate and building and material sectors are likely to be important beneficiaries of the programme. Nevertheless, Fitch maintains its negative outlook on these sectors as LA arrears are not the root cause of these sectors’ high delinquency rates (ie, a combined 19% according to latest Bank of Spain data in September 2011). Only principal amounts, including value added tax, will be collectable via this programme. Hence participation implies the acceptance of a voluntary haircut to the total amount of debt. Any other rights associated with arrears interest, collection expenses, and any legal costs will become extinct. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)