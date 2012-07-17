TEXT-Fitch affirms RBS Citizens Financial Group at 'A-'

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) and its subsidiaries at 'A-' and 'F1' respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, CFG's Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bbb+'. A detailed list of affected ratings follows at the end of this release. The affirmation of CFG's ratings is done so in conjunction with the affirmation of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBSG) ratings (see separate press release dated July 17, 2012). As a wholly owned subsidiary of RBSG, CFG's long- and short-term IDRs are linked to those of its parent company. Fitch continues to regard CFG as strategically important to RBSG. This is reflected in CFG's Support Rating of '1' which articulates Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high probability that RBSG would support CFG if necessary. Therefore, any change in RBSG's IDRs could result in a change of CFG's ratings. RBS CFG's 'bbb+' VR, which embodies Fitch's standalone assessment of CFG, is also affirmed. The affirmation reflects CFG solid capital strength at its current rating coupled with strong liquidity. These strengths are tempered by CFG's below peer profitability and relatively high home equity exposure. Fitch considers CFG's capital levels to be solid and managed conservatively on both a consolidated level and at the respective banks. CFG's Fitch Core Capital ratio of 12.17% to risk weighted assets at the first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12) compares favorably relative to regional bank peers. Liquidity levels are also solid as CFG is primarily deposit funded with minimal reliance on wholesale borrowings or RBSG. Although CFG continues to post positive earnings as credit costs recede, Fitch views current earnings performance as below long term, normalized levels for the institution. CFG's overhead costs and low net interest margin will continue to obstruct a return to normalized earnings in the near term. Net interest margin is well below peers due to relatively low loan yields and legacy fixed pay swaps. Additionally, since 2007, the balance sheet has shrunk by over $30 billion, while overhead costs have slightly increased. Fitch expects modest improvement in earnings in the near term in anticipation of lower credit provisions. Fitch also has general industry concerns surrounding home equity loans as articulated in the Fitch special report 'U.S. Housing and Bank Balance Sheets' dated Feb. 27, 2012. Given CFG's relatively higher level of home equity loans at 25.5% of total loans, Fitch believes CFG would be more affected if home equity loans were to underperform. Fitch recognizes that CFG's core home equity book performs adequately, and that it a disproportionate amount of losses has occurred in a portfolio of acquired home equity loans that is in run-off. Ratings Drivers and Sensitivities: As previously mentioned, CFG's IDRs are linked to those of its parent. As such, the IDRs of CFG will likely be affected by any changes to the ratings of RBSG itself. In addition, although not anticipated, any changes to CFG's ownership would also prompt a review its ratings. Fitch considers CFG's VR's to be solidly situated at their current levels. Nonetheless, positive rating momentum could occur should CFG improve its profitability levels commensurate to those of higher rated regional banks while reducing its home equity exposure. Conversely, factors that could lead to negative pressures on the VR include a reversal of improving credit trends and/or relatively high growth in commercial lending. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; --Support rating '1'. Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; --Support rating '1'; --Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A'; --Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1'. RBS Citizens, NA --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; --Support rating '1'; --Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A'; --Senior Unsecured 'A-'; --Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and