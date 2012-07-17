FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat
S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat

July 17 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat
at 215 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
remained flat at 680 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread remained flat at 144 bps,
'A' remained flat at 186 bps, and 'BBB' remained flat at 265 bps. The 'BB'
spread remained flat at 475 bps, 'B' remained flat at 715 bps, and 'CCC' widened
by 3 bps to 1,091 bps.

By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, utilities, and 
telecommunications remained flat at 305 bps, 329 bps, 306 bps, 225 bps, and 
335 bps, respectively.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 
moving average of 211 bps and below its five-year moving average of 244 bps. 
The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving 
average of 685 bps and its five-year moving average of 742 bps. We expect 
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade 
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the 
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term 
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in 
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could 
continue to weigh on risky assets.

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

