TEXT-Fitch on Spanish SF counterparty exposure to CECA's rating

Feb 29 - fitch Ratings says that following the downgrade of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorro's (CECA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A' (see 'Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), and in accordance with its Structured Finance (SF) counterparty criteria which indicates a minimum rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for notes rated above 'A+sf', the agency is analysing the effect on SF deals where CECA is counterparty. Fitch has contacted and met with representatives from CECA and Ahorro y Titulizacion SGFT (the management company of the transactions affected) and understands the parties are working on a comprehensive agenda that will detail the remedial actions to be implemented at transaction level. Deals in which CECA acts as counterparty include: ABS AyT Sa Nostra Financiacion I, FTA TDA CCM Consumo I, FTA CDO AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajamar, FTA AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajasol, FTA AyT Caixa Galicia Empresas I, FTA AyT CAIXANOVA FTPYME I, FTA AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Banco Gallego I AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caixa Galicia I AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caja Circulo I AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caja Granada I AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caja Navarra I AyT FTPYME I, FTA AyT FTPYME II, FTA CEAMI GUARANTEED BONDS I, FTA FTPYME TDA CAM 2, FTA FTPYME TDA CAM 4, FTA PYME Bancaja 5, FTA TDA SA Nostra Empresas 2, FTA CEAMI GUARANTEED BONDS I, FTA RMBS AyT Caixa Sabadell Hipotecario I, FTA AyT Caja Granada Hipotecario 1, FTA AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario I, FTA AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario II, FTA AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH BBK II AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caixa Galicia I AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caixa Galicia II AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caixa Laietana I AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Cantabria I AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Circulo I AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH CAJA Granada AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Navarra I AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Vital 1 AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH CCM 1 AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Sa Nostra I AyT Hipotecario BBK I, FTA AyT Hipotecario BBK II, FTA AyT Hipotecario Mixto II, FTA AyT ICO-FTVPO Caja Murcia, FTA AyT ICO-FTVPO Caja Vital Kutxa, FTA AyT ICO-FTVPO CajaSol, FTA AyT ICO-FTVPO I, FTA AyT ICO-FTVPO III, FTA AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I, FTA AyT Kutxa Hipotecario II, FTA AyT VPO II, FTA GAT ICO-FTVPO 1, FTH Hipocat 20, FTA Hipocat 7, FTA Hipocat 8, FTA Hipocat 9, FTA IM Cajastur MBS 1, FTA TDA CAM 1, FTA TDA CAM 2, FTA TDA CAM 3, FTA TDA CAM 4, FTA TDA CAM 5, FTA Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum - Amended", dated 14 March 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum