February 29, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch on Spanish SF counterparty exposure to CECA's rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 29 - fitch Ratings says that following the downgrade of
Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorro's (CECA) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A' (see 'Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco
Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 08 February 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com), and in accordance with its Structured Finance (SF)
counterparty criteria which indicates a minimum rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for
notes rated above 'A+sf', the agency is analysing the effect on SF deals where
CECA is counterparty.	
	
Fitch has contacted and met with representatives from CECA and Ahorro y
Titulizacion SGFT (the management company of the transactions affected) and
understands the parties are working on a comprehensive agenda that will detail
the remedial actions to be implemented at transaction level.	
	
Deals in which CECA acts as counterparty include:	
	
ABS	
AyT Sa Nostra Financiacion I, FTA	
TDA CCM Consumo I, FTA	
	
CDO	
AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajamar, FTA	
AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajasol, FTA	
AyT Caixa Galicia Empresas I, FTA	
AyT CAIXANOVA FTPYME I, FTA	
AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Banco Gallego I	
AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caixa Galicia I	
AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caja Circulo I	
AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caja Granada I	
AyT CGE, FTA, Serie Caja Navarra I	
AyT FTPYME I, FTA	
AyT FTPYME II, FTA	
CEAMI GUARANTEED BONDS I, FTA	
FTPYME TDA CAM 2, FTA	
FTPYME TDA CAM 4, FTA	
PYME Bancaja 5, FTA	
TDA SA Nostra Empresas 2, FTA	
CEAMI GUARANTEED BONDS I, FTA	
	
RMBS	
AyT Caixa Sabadell Hipotecario I, FTA	
AyT Caja Granada Hipotecario 1, FTA	
AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario I, FTA	
AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario II, FTA	
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH BBK II	
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caixa Galicia I	
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caixa Galicia II	
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caixa Laietana I	
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Cantabria I	
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Circulo I	
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH CAJA Granada	
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Navarra I	
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Caja Vital 1	
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH CCM 1	
AyT CGH, FTA Serie AyT CGH Sa Nostra I	
AyT Hipotecario BBK I, FTA	
AyT Hipotecario BBK II, FTA	
AyT Hipotecario Mixto II, FTA	
AyT ICO-FTVPO Caja Murcia, FTA	
AyT ICO-FTVPO Caja Vital Kutxa, FTA	
AyT ICO-FTVPO CajaSol, FTA	
AyT ICO-FTVPO I, FTA	
AyT ICO-FTVPO III, FTA	
AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I, FTA	
AyT Kutxa Hipotecario II, FTA	
AyT VPO II, FTA	
GAT ICO-FTVPO 1, FTH	
Hipocat 20, FTA	
Hipocat 7, FTA	
Hipocat 8, FTA	
Hipocat 9, FTA	
IM Cajastur MBS 1, FTA	
TDA CAM 1, FTA	
TDA CAM 2, FTA	
TDA CAM 3, FTA	
TDA CAM 4, FTA	
TDA CAM 5, FTA	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com	
	
Applicable criteria, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions", dated 14 March 2011, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured
Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum - Amended", dated 14 March 2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions	
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum

