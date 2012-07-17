FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Federal Realty's notes 'BBB+'
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Federal Realty's notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+'
rating to the $250 million 3.00% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 1, 2022 issued
by Federal Realty Investment Trust (Federal). Federal indicated that it intends
to use net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its
revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, which may include
funding potential property acquisitions or funding the company's redevelopment
pipeline. The company offered the notes at 98.743% of the principal amount and
the notes offer a yield to maturity of 3.147%.

The notes are subject to typical REIT bond covenants including limitations on 
incurrence of debt such that total debt does not exceed 60% of total assets; 
secured debt does not exceed 40% of total assets; and debt service coverage 
will not be less than 1.5x. Further, these notes are subject to the 
maintenance of unencumbered assets such that unencumbered total assets 
(excluding unconsolidated investments) exceed unsecured debt by at least 150%.

Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating and positive outlook on Federal reflect the 
comparatively favorable mark-to-market rent prospects within Federal's 
high-quality portfolio located in densely populated areas with attractive 
demographics. Our ratings and outlook are unaffected by the company's recent 
announcement that it plans to replace its chief financial officer effective 
Aug. 15, 2012, as we don't believe the company's financial policies will 
change as a result. 

Federal's leases are below current market rents on average, which supports our 
expectation for continued stable cash flow and solid debt coverage measures, 
as the company demonstrated through the recent economic downturn. Federal's 
maintenance of a very moderately leveraged balance sheet positions the company 
to ably meet its capital needs for the next few years and pursue select 
opportunistic investments. We believe Federal will pursue development such 
that financial measures will remain at their current strong level through the 
projects' phased build outs and that liquidity will remain adequate. For our 
most recent credit analysis on Federal, see Summary: Federal Realty Investment 
Trust, published April 27, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- Industry Report Card: Improvements in Operating Fundamentals Bode Well 
For North American REITs, May 4, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating 
Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 30, 2012
     -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors 
For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, Oct. 12, 
2011
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 8, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 
June 21, 2011

RATING LIST
 
Federal Realty Investment Trust       Rating
 Corporate credit                     BBB+/Positive/--

RATING ASSIGNED
 
Federal Realty Investment Trust       Rating
  $250 mil. 3.0% sr. notes due 2022   BBB+


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.