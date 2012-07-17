TEXT-Fitch rates Southlake, Texas GOs, COs 'AAA'

July 17 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following Southlake, Texas (the city) certificates of obligation (COs): --$10.27 million general obligation (GO) refunding bonds, series 2012; --$11.465 million tax and waterworks and sewer system (limited pledge) revenue COs, series 2012; The bonds are expected to price via negotiated sale the week of Aug. 6, 2012, pending market conditions. Proceeds will be used to refund a portion of the city's outstanding obligations and pay for various public improvements. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$135.1 million in outstanding GOs and COs at 'AAA'; --$3.56 million in outstanding sales tax bonds at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY: The GOs and COs are secured by an ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the city, limited to $2.50 per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV). The COs are additionally secured by a nominal pledge of subordinate net revenues (limited in amount typically to $1,000) from the city's waterworks and sewer system. The sales tax bonds are secured by proceeds of a 0.5% sales and use tax levied within the city for the benefit of the Southlake Parks Development Corporation, Texas (the corporation). The lien on the 2006 subordinate sales tax bonds rated by Fitch is junior to the lien securing the series 1997 bonds (not rated by Fitch). The third lien bonds (not rated by Fitch) are subordinate to the series 2006 bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE FINANCIAL PROFILE: Tenured and proactive financial management have enabled the city to retain solid reserves despite slower revenue growth over the past several years. Strong financial performance is supported by comprehensive planning and conservative budget management. STRONG SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: The city lies on the southern shore of Grapevine Lake and is strategically located within close proximity to Dallas, Fort Worth and the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) airport. The largely residential area is characterized by exceptionally high income and wealth levels and historically low unemployment. RESIDENTIAL TAX BASE: The city's desirable location and development projects have continued to support tax base growth throughout the recession, albeit at a slower pace. Management expects a solid increase in fiscal 2013 TAV, which Fitch considers reasonable based on regional trends. ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT: High overall debt levels reflect the overlapping debt of local school districts. The city's above-average debt burden is mitigated largely by exceptionally high local wealth levels and rapid debt amortization. Fitch does not anticipate the city's debt level to escalate in the near term, based on a manageable capital plan which is largely self-supported by enterprise funding. HEALTHY PLEDGED REVENUE COVERAGE: Pledged revenue coverage on the sales tax bonds remains healthy and the corporation maintains a sizeable surplus available to pay debt service. CREDIT PROFILE SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE The city maintains a strong financial position as evidenced by healthy reserves in excess of policy targets. A fiscal 2011 unrestricted general fund balance (sum of assigned, unassigned and committed funds) of $17 million (46.8% of expenditures and transfers out) was driven by the strength of sales tax revenues, up 7.7% from the year prior. The city's fund balance policy targets a minimum 15% of general fund budgeted operating expenditures, with the optimum goal of 25%. Funds in excess of 25% are typically committed for strategic capital initiatives, helping to reduce the city's indebtedness. Management projects surplus fiscal 2012 results to further strengthen fund balances levels. The fiscal 2013 balanced budget includes property tax revenue growth and a 3%-4% increase in expenditures which covers public safety staff for the city's new Department of Public Safety facility. The city's diverse general fund revenue stream includes property taxes (50% of total revenues) followed by sales tax revenues (25%). Numerous dedicated funding sources have mitigated operating and capital pressure on the general and debt service funds. Voters approved separate sales taxes for parks and crime control as well as a tax increment reinvestment zone for a town hall and infrastructure needs within the Southlake Town Square, an upscale regional retail center. ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT The city's overall debt levels are high due primarily to the overlapping debt of local school districts. Overall debt levels of $14,244 per capita or 6.6% of market value are mitigated in large part by the area's very high wealth levels and rapid pace of principal amortization (74% within 10 years). The city typically funds a portion of its annual capital plan with general fund monies. Fiscal 2011 general fund transfers of $5.1 million and commitments to the city's strategic initiative fund in the amount of $4.3 million (representing balances in excess of 25% of budgeted expenditures) served to reduce the city's debt issuances, consistent with historical trends. The city anticipates issuing an additional $6 million of COs in fiscal 2012 - to be supported by sales tax revenues - for a parks project. As part of its five-year capital planning update, management reported fiscal 2013 capital projects of $26 million. Of this amount $10.3 million represents general fund projects, primarily for street improvements. Management reports that its debt issues over the next several years will be largely self-supporting. The city's pension plan, as well as disability and death benefits, is through the Texas Municipal Retirement System and the city's funded position remains sound at 81% as of Dec. 31, 2010. The city has made 100% of its annual required contribution for fiscal years 2008-2011. Fixed costs including debt service, pension and other post-employment benefit contributions represent a high 31.8% of general fund expenditures and transfers out. WEALTHY DALLAS-FORT WORTH SUBURB Southlake is an upscale bedroom community, located approximately 15 miles northwest of Dallas and 10 miles northeast of Fort Worth. Area wealth levels are among the highest in the nation with per capita income and median household income equal to 367% and 351% of the Texas and U.S. averages, respectively. City unemployment trends below metro, state and national averages. The city's tax base benefited from considerable high-end residential development as a result of strong population growth during the housing boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s. With an estimated population approaching 27,000, much of the city's residentially zoned land has been developed. After an average annual growth rate of 9% from fiscal 2005 through fiscal 2009, the city's tax base grew at a more modest pace through fiscal 2012, although the tax base remained a substantial $5.5 billion or a high $219,000 market value per capita. Management reports 3% expected growth in fiscal 2013 TAV, which Fitch considers reasonable based on recent history and regional trends. State Highway 114 bisects the city and has evolved into a growth corridor, attracting large retail and commercial investments, most recently including significant medical sector and mixed use development projects which will further enhance tax base growth. HEALTHY SALES TAX COVERAGE Pledged revenues show a strong compound annual growth rate of 9.8% since 1999, with solid 6.2% growth in fiscal 2011. After the payment of the senior series 1997 bond debt service, fiscal 2011 pledged revenues of $4.7 million cover annual debt service on the corporation's series 2006 bonds a strong 8.7x and maximum annual debt service on all debt an ample 2.1x. Management anticipates fiscal 2012 sales tax revenues to reflect additional modest gains. The fiscal 2011 corporation fund balance of $6.3 million is committed for parks and recreation uses. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2011; 'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2011.