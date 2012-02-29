TEXT-Fitch affirms Fortress Investment IDR at 'BBB'

Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Fortress Investment Group LLC and its related entities (collectively Fortress) at 'BBB' and affirmed the short-term IDRs at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $261.3 million of secured debt is affected by these actions. A complete list of ratings is detailed at the end of this release. The ratings affirmation reflects Fortress' competitive position as a global alternative asset manager, experienced management team, stable cash flow resulting from the contractual nature of its management fees, relatively modest leverage, and the subordination of general partner interests to outstanding indebtedness. Ratings are constrained by 'key man' risk, which is institutionalized throughout many limited partnership agreements; reputational risk, which can impact the company's ability to raise future funds; limited revenue diversity; concentration of investments within many private equity (PE) fund vehicles; management fee exposure to net asset value (NAV) movements, which Fitch believes will yield higher management fee volatility over time relative to peers; and secured funding profile. Fortress' fee-earning assets under management (FAUM) amounted to $43.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, down 2.0% from year-end 2010, as the reset of Fund V's fee base combined with fund redemptions and capital distributions outpaced fund-raising capital deployment. Still, management fees rose 8.2% with capital deployment in credit private equity funds, fundraising in liquid hedge funds, and $14.7 million of fees received from a short-term advisory contract. Incentive income fell 46.3% from a very strong 2010, with weaker performance in hedge funds and reduced realization activity in credit PE funds. Fitch expects relatively flat fee performance in 2012 as the company focuses on fund realizations and capital deployment ahead of the next general PE fund raise. Fitch recognizes that incentive income can be highly variable, so instead focuses on management fee cash flows for debt repayment. FEBITDA (calculated as management fees less operating expenses and non-incentive compensation plus depreciation and amortization) was down 8.5% in 2011 due entirely to a $22 million reduction for the deferment of management fees. For debt covenant purposes, Fortress must deduct management fees that are more than six months delinquent from its calculation of cash flows. Fitch believes the funds have the capacity to pay the fees, but are waiting for improved market conditions to generate liquidity. Adjusting for the deferral, FEBITDA was up 5.0% from 2010. For leverage calculations, Fitch uses long-term debt divided by FEBITDA. Leverage remained relatively modest in 2011, amounting to 1.75 times (x) at year-end, compared to 1.70x at year-end 2010, as a $16.5 million decline in debt outstanding was offset by a reduction in FEBITDA. Debt service coverage, as measured by FEBITDA/interest expense, was relatively flat at 8.07x for 2011 compared to 8.27x in 2010 and a longer-term average of 7.08x. This level of debt service coverage is considered adequate for the rating category. Fitch recognizes that coverage ratios would be more robust if incentive income earned were included over time. Fitch believes Fortress has a solid liquidity profile. At Dec. 31, 2011, balance sheet cash amounted to $333.2 million, borrowing capacity on the corporate revolver was $56.7 million, and balance sheet co-investments in managed funds amounted to $1.08 billion. This compares to $101.3 million of outstanding co-investment commitments to the funds, $89.5 million of debt amortization requirements in 2012, including the April cash flow sweep, and a $66 million potential clawback obligation, assuming all funds are liquidated at net asset value (NAV). The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations for positive net fund flows, modest management fee growth, and stable FEBITDA generation, which will yield moderate leverage and adequate debt service for the rating category. Positive rating momentum could result from reliable FAUM growth, operating consistency, further revenue diversity, enhanced liquidity, additional funding flexibility, and/or reduced leverage. Conversely, negative rating action could result from a reduction in management fees, resulting from significant redemption activity, material declines in asset values, and/or an inability to raise follow-on funds, a diminished liquidity profile, higher leverage, and/or potential political and regulatory risks that reduce investors' allocation to alternative investments. Fortress is a global asset manager with approximately $43.7 billion of FAUM at Dec. 31, 2011, consisting of PE funds, liquid hedge funds, credit funds, and traditional asset management funds. Fortress was founded in June 1998 and went public in February 2007. The company's stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'FIG'. Fitch has affirmed the following with a Stable Outlook: Fortress Investment Group LLC -- Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Fortress Operating Entity I L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Principal Holdings I L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F2'. FIG LLC -- Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F2'; -- Secured debt at 'BBB'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (Aug. 16. 2011); and -- 'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 23, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria