TEXT-Fitch on State Street's Q2 earnings

July 17 - State Street (STT) reported net income of $490 million in 2Q'12, up from $427 million in the sequential quarter, but down from $513 million in the year ago quarter. This equated to a 2Q'12 return on equity of 10%, which Fitch Ratings views as satisfactory given the current economic and regulatory environment. STT's 2Q'12 overall revenue was essentially flat from the sequential quarter and modestly down 3% from the year ago quarter. There was a slight shift in the company's revenue as fee revenue was impacted by lower trading services revenue including the impact of lower foreign exchange revenue, compared to 2Q'11 as well as lower servicing revenue. This pressure on fee revenue was offset by a 17% year over year increase in the company's net interest revenue, which was driven by higher levels of earning assets as well as lower funding costs. However, as STT continues to re-invest cash flows from its $112 billion investment portfolio at lower yields, the company's operating basis net interest margin (NIM) declined to 1.54% in 2Q'12 from 1.61% in 2Q'11. Fitch would expect this margin pressure to continue over the near to intermediate term. STT's expense base was essentially flat from the year ago quarter, as lower compensation and benefits expense in 2Q'12 was offset by higher securities processing costs as well as increased costs for professional services. However, Fitch would note that the decline in compensation and benefits expense reflects STT's continued execution of its operations and technology transformation program. Fitch expects that over the near term these cost savings should shelter earnings from the mixed revenue picture described above, and longer-term should provide positive operating leverage for future growth. Assets under custody and administration (AUCA) of $22.4 trillion were just modestly lower compared to both the sequential and year-ago quarters. Similarly, total assets under management of $1.9 trillion were down from both the sequential and year-ago quarters due to weakness in international markets which impacted month-end valuations as well as some modest net outflows. Additionally, amid the general market volatility, STT continues to experience shifts from equity products to fixed income and exchange traded fund (ETF) products. Fitch notes that STT's capital position remains solid. The company's Tier 1 common ratio increased to 17.9% at 2Q'12, up from 17.2% at 1Q12, and up from 16.9% at 2Q'11. Under Basel III proposals based on the recently issued U.S. NPR, and specifically the application of the Simplified Supervisory Formula Approach (SSFA), STT's Tier 1 common ratio is 9.8% as of 2Q'12, but STT's estimates that with certain securities run-off and management mitigation efforts, the Tier 1 common ratio would be 12.7%. STT also announced an agreement to acquire hedge fund administrator Goldman Sachs Administration Services (GSAS) from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) for $550 million. This will be combined with STT's Alternative Investment Solutions team and add approximately $200 billion of single manager hedge fund assets serving 150 investment manager clients across the globe. Fitch believes this transaction continues to strengthen STT's position in hedge fund administration, and as of June 30, 2012, STT serviced $877 billion of alternative assets globally.