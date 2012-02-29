FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Knology ratings unaffected by possible sale reports
February 29, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: Knology ratings unaffected by possible sale reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that recent
media reports regarding West Point, Ga.-based cable overbuilder Knology Inc.'s
 potential sale have no immediate effect on our 'B+' rating and stable
outlook on the company. According to these reports, the company is seeking
potential buyers, including financial sponsors. At this time, however, we cannot
accurately assess the likelihood of a sale and what the resulting capital
structure would be.	
	
If a transaction is announced, or if we believe such a transaction is 	
imminent, we will assess its impact on Knology's corporate credit rating. This 	
would include a review of the new ownership's financial policies and the 	
resulting impact to debt levels and credit measures. 	
	
We will monitor any developments and respond as appropriate if details emerge 	
that are material to our view on Knology's credit risk.

