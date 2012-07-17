TEXT-S&P comments on Telemar Norte Leste

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘BBB-’ global scale and ‘brAAA’ national scale issue-level ratings on Telemar Norte Leste S.A.’s (TMAR; BBB-/Stable/--) three debt issuances are not affected following Oi S.A.’s (BBB-/Stable/--; previously called Brasil Telecom S.A.) assumption of this debt. This action is linked to Oi’s corporate reorganization through which TMAR became Oi’s wholly-owned subsidiary. We now analyze the ratings on Oi and TMAR based on Oi’s consolidated financial results. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)