TEXT-Fitch affirms Triton (European Loan Conduit No. 26) Plc

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Triton (European Loan Conduit No. 26) Plc's notes, as follows: GBP254.0m Class A1 (XS0294600514) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP75.2m Class A2 (XS0294602486) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable USD87.3m Class B (XS0294620207) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable GBP32.0m Class C (XS0294603294) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable GBP7.6m Class D (XS0294603708) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable GBP15.2m Class E (XS0294604185) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE90% GBP8.0m Class F (XS0294604771) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0% GBP16.4m Class G (XS0294607287) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0% GBP18.3m Class H (XS0294608335) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0% The affirmations reflect the transaction's stable performance since the last rating action in March 2011. The transaction has also benefited from the full repayment of the Sanctuary Buildings loan in July 2011 following its maturity. The proceeds were allocated against the notes on a modified pro rata basis with 82% of the principal used to reduce the A1 and A2 classes, further enhancing the credit quality of the most senior note tranches. The Devonshire Square Estate loan (60.6% of the pool) was scheduled to mature in October 2011. However, it was restructured and the loan maturity date was extended to April 2013. The terms of the restructure included the implementation of a business plan aimed at improving the tenant profile, via the re-gearing of major leases, prior to either marketing the property for sale or completing the refinancing of the loan. The improvement in the tenant profile is already evident with passing rent having increased by 4.5% since the last review and the weighted average lease term increasing to 5.6 years from 4.7. However, with AON (rated 'BBB+/Stable/F2'), which contributes 43% of in place rent, likely to exercise the option to break their lease in June 2014, the estate may face a sharp drop in rental income unless replacement tenants are found. The ability to re-let the space occupied by AON is assisted by the layout of the estate, which could allow for a gradual re-let of the floor space to multiple tenants without having to find a sole replacement. In addition, the substantial amount of surplus rental income being trapped by the servicer could be utilised for additional capex and incentives to attract new tenants. Fitch estimates the loan-to-value ratio (LTV) on the secured loan to be 120.8%, reflecting the precarious position that this loan is currently in. However, Fitch regards the restructure to be a positive development, which pending a well administered business plan, should increase the market value of the collateral and therefore the chances of repayment or at least mitigate the losses that this loan is facing. The Access Self Storage loan (33.6% of the pool) is supported by 30 self storage centres located throughout the UK. Storage centres generally rely on the housing market churn in order to generate income, so an increase in net operating income of approximately 25% since closing during a time of low housing sales provides some confidence in the strength of the collateral as an investment opportunity. The Fitch LTV for the whole loan is 109.4% (94.4% on the secured loan), which indicates that refinancing at maturity in 2013 could be difficult. However, Fitch does not expect a loss to be made with final legal maturity in 2019 providing a sufficient timeframe to successfully work out the loan. . Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update will be made available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)