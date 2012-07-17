TEXT-Fitch may still cut Credito Emilian mtg covered bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Credito Emiliano’s (CREDEM; ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’) EUR2.6bn outstanding mortgage covered bonds’ ‘AA+’ rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the implementation of its covered bonds counterparty criteria (dated 14 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch placed all Italian covered bond programmes it rates on RWN as a consequence of Italy’s downgrade, pending re-determination of the refinancing spreads and the level of asset percentage (AP) supporting the assigned rating (see “Fitch Takes Action on Italian Covered Bonds’ Ratings”, dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) for the programme has been revised to 28.8% from 25.9% following the implementation of Fitch’s covered bonds counterparty criteria. The combination of CREDEM’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB+’ and the updated D-Factor of 28.8% still allow the covered bonds to attain a rating of ‘AA-’ on a probability of default basis. Fitch has analysed the short-term liquidity risk that could arise following CREDEM’s hypothetical default. As communicated by the issuer, the programme documents will incorporate a dynamic reserve, adjusted quarterly on a rolling basis, which will be funded up to the aggregate amounts due and payable by the guarantor that will accrue under the covered bond swap in the immediately following three months, for those series that benefit of the hedging or whereby the swap counterparty is external. Otherwise, the reserve will be funded up to the interest amounts due and payable under the covered bonds. The mechanism also envisages an additional buffer to account for senior expenses and potential interest rate movements. The programme documentation includes a Nominal Value Test (NVT) whereby the potential commingling exposure is deducted dynamically against the cover assets that can support further issuances. The documentation also partially covers for the funds that may potentially be subject to set-off in an insolvency of the issuer. The increase in the D-Factor also reflects the residual set-off exposure, after issuer insolvency. The D-Factor review also incorporates Fitch’s analysis of the complexity that derivatives add to the alternative manager’s responsibilities after issuer insolvency. This programme’s swap counterparties are all internal on the covered bond swaps and on the asset swap. The agency believes that external derivative counterparties leave covered bond investors less vulnerable to an issuer event of default compared to programmes with internal derivative counterparties. Following the review of the swap documentation in light of the covered bonds counterparty criteria, Fitch has slightly adjusted the D-Factor. All else equal, the covered bonds’ rating could be maintained at ‘AA+'/RWN as long as the issuer’s IDR is at least ‘BBB+'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)