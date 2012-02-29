FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 29, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch raises Arab Banking Corp ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Arab Banking Corporation's (ABC)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and Viability Rating
to 'bb+' from 'bb'. The Outlook on the LT IDR is Stable. A full list of ratings
is at the end of this comment.	
	
The upgrades reflect ABC's strong capitalisation, comfortable liquidity 	
position, and stable asset quality indicators. Fitch also notes ABC's resilient 	
operating performance, including in 2011, despite significantly challenging 	
external events. ABC's business model of geographical diversification has served	
the bank well, in particular its Brazilian subsidiary (Banco ABC Brasil S.A; 	
'BB+'/Stable) which continues to be a major contributor to the group's 	
profitability (2011: 48% of total operating income).	
	
ABC's 'BB+' LT IDR is now driven by its standalone financial strength. Fitch 	
considers it likely that one of the bank's main shareholders, the Kuwait 	
Investment Authority (KIA; 29.7%), would support ABC if required. While the 	
agency also believes that the bank's majority shareholder, the Central Bank of 	
Libya (CBL; 59.4% stake), would be willing to support ABC, the CBL's ability to 	
do so cannot be assessed in the absence of a rating on the Libyan sovereign.	
	
ABC's ratings are sensitive to the ongoing political uncertainty in Libya, as 	
well as the risk of an escalation of political and social unrest in the Middle 	
East and North Africa (MENA) countries in which ABC has a presence. Fitch notes 	
that total exposure to Bahrain, Egypt and Tunisia is fairly modest. The ratings 	
are also sensitive to the performance of ABC's Brazilian subsidiary, given its 	
significance to the group's profitability. Any material deterioration in the 	
profitability or asset quality of Banco ABC Brasil S.A. could have a negative 	
impact on ABC's financials and result in a negative rating action. However, 	
Fitch currently views this unlikely, as reflected in the Stable Outlook.	
	
ABC faced significant negative headwinds in many of its key markets in 2011. The	
United Nations Security Council (UNSC) imposed economic sanctions and asset 	
freezes on Libyan institutions, including the CBL in early 2011. No direct 	
sanctions or restrictions were imposed specifically on ABC or its subsidiaries, 	
but deposits sourced from the CBL, a major provider of funding  to ABC, were 	
temporarily frozen. Economic sanctions were largely lifted in December 2011. ABC	
also has a presence in several MENA economies that experienced elevated 	
political and social unrest in 2011 (Bahrain, Egypt and Tunisia). 	
	
Despite these challenges, as well as some balance sheet shrinkage (total assets 	
down 11% yoy), ABC's operating profits increased 33% yoy to USD376m, underpinned	
by good revenue growth, improved margins and a modest impairment charge 	
(USD28m). Cost efficiency is adequate and in line with its closest peers. Fitch 	
expects operating profitability to improve modestly in 2012, boosted by the 	
bank's regional trade finance operations and further growth in its Brazilian 	
operations.	
	
Funding remains mainly wholesale, with significant deposits sourced from Libya, 	
as well as other regional government/quasi-government entities. The deposit book	
is highly concentrated, but has historically been stable. Importantly, Fitch 	
notes that Libyan deposit balances were stable following the lifting of 	
sanctions in December 2011. The bank also has some longer-term funding 	
(USD1.5bn), of which approximately half matures in June 2012. In Fitch's view, 	
the bank has adequate resources to fully service this repayment. ABC's 	
loans/deposits ratio remains above 100%. However, a large and stable core MENA 	
institutional deposit base as well as a relatively short-term loan portfolio 	
supports liquidity. At end-2011, 52% of loans mature within one year. 	
Capitalisation is strong, with regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch core capital ratios 	
of 19.2% and 19.8%, respectively, at end-2011.	
	
Established in Bahrain in 1980, ABC is a wholesale bank operating 	
internationally, active in trade, project and structured finance, Islamic 	
finance and treasury banking services. It has key operations in Brazil, Algeria,	
Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia. Its main shareholders are the CBL and the KIA, the 	
main investment arm of the state of Kuwait ('AA'/Stable), 	
	
The rating actions are as follows: 	
	
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'	
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'	
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'	
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' 	
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

