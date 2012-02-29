TEXT-S&P raises Helix Energy Solutions Group ratings

Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its senior secured debt ratings on Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. to 'BB' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. We simultaneously revised its recovery rating on these issues to '1', indicating the expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '2'. At the same time, we raised our issue-level ratings on Helix's senior unsecured debt to 'B' (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. We revised the recovery ratings on these issues to '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '6'. The revised recovery rating reflects changes to Helix's reserve values following a company-provided PV-10 report using year-end 2011 reserve values at our stressed price assumptions of $45 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil and $4.00 per million British Thermal Units (BTU) of Henry Hub natural gas. The rating action also considers Helix's intention to pay down $200 million of senior unsecured debt through proceeds from its term loan and revolver. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Helix to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. The corporate credit rating on Helix reflects the short reserve life associated with the company's exploration and production (E&P) assets in the Gulf of Mexico, an aggressive capital spending program, and its exposure to the historically cyclical oil and gas industry. Ratings also reflect Helix's adequate liquidity profile and some operating diversity provided through its core contracting services business as well as its E&P segment. RATINGS LIST Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Raised; Recovery Ratings Revised To From Senior secured debt BB BB- Recovery rating 1 2 Senior unsecured debt to B B- Recovery rating 5 6