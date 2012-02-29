TEXT-S&P rates Eco-Bat Technologies

-- Eco-Bat Finance PLC, a subsidiary of U.K.-based lead recycler Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd. (Eco-Bat), has launched a proposed EUR300 million senior unsecured notes issue. -- Eco-Bat plans to use the proceeds to repay its revolving credit facility, and to use the remainder for general corporate purposes. We assume that the remaining proceeds, together with cash on the balance sheet, will be distributed as a dividend. -- We are assigning our 'B+' issue rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes, in line with our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Eco-Bat. -- The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue rating to the proposed EUR300 million, five-year, senior unsecured notes to be issued by Eco-Bat Finance PLC, a fully owned subsidiary of U.K.-based lead recycler Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd. (Eco-Bat; B+/Stable/--). The issue rating on the proposed notes is in line with our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Eco-Bat. The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on the proposed notes is subject to both the successful issuance and our satisfactory review of the final documentation. We understand that most of the proceeds will be used repay the amount currently drawn under Eco-Bat's revolving credit facility (RCF). We assume that the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes and, together with cash on the company's balance sheet, for a GBP290 million dividend distribution. HB Holdings Inc. (not rated), Eco-Bat's parent company (holding 86.7% of shares), could use the dividends to reduce its approximately EUR1 billion accreting payment-in-kind (PIK) loan. The issue rating reflects the following factors: -- The proposed senior unsecured notes are subordinate to Eco-Bat's RCF and are senior to the PIK loan. We understand that the PIK loan is nonrecourse to Eco-Bat and, therefore, the PIK loan could be in default without it directly affecting our view of Eco-Bat's credit quality. -- The documentation on the proposed notes includes restrictions on dividends and leverage, which would limit Eco-Bat's ability to increase leverage while repaying the PIK loan. That said, the current effective limitation on additional debt is imposed by the RCF's documentation. The RCF matures two quarters prior to the proposed notes. Therefore, after the RCF matures, we anticipate that Eco-Bat will be able to materially increase its debt. -- We understand that shortly after the proposed issuance, the company will be able to distribute up to GBP290 million of dividends to its shareholders, and 50% of net income thereafter. -- The proposed notes will mature prior to the existing PIK loan (due on March 31, 2017) and after the RCF (due in September 2016). The close proximity of all current debt maturities increases refinancing risk, in our view, especially because we have limited visibility on HB Holdings' ability to repay or refinance the PIK loan. -- We understand that the proposed notes will be guaranteed by Eco-Bat's main subsidiaries, which represent more than 80% of the company's consolidated EBITDA. -- Eco-Bat has a track record of maintaining "adequate" liquidity as defined in our criteria, notwithstanding the accreting and expensive 11% PIK loan. We understand that the company is keen to maintain the currently "adequate" liquidity position. The maturity of both the proposed EUR300 million notes and the accreting PIK loan in early 2017 exposes Eco-Bat to material refinancing risk, in our view. We believe that the lack of a plan to refinance both instruments by the end of 2015 or early 2016 could result in us lowering the issue rating on the proposed notes. We could lower the issue rating sooner than 2015 if the company's credit metrics deteriorate and reduce its ability to make payments to limit the ongoing accretion of the PIK loan. In our view, this could occur when the interest expenses on the PIK loan become greater than HB Holdings' share in Eco-Bat's net income (86.7%). RECOVERY ANALYSIS In order to calculate potential recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. In the event of a payment default, we believe that Eco-Bat would be reorganized rather than liquidated due to its market position. Our hypothetical default scenario projects a default in 2015, owing to weak demand and pricing pressure on the back of intensified competition. This is combined with a large dividend payment and excessive financial leverage, leading to an inability to service debt. Under our default scenario, we calculate stressed EBITDA of about GBP92 million at the point of default and a stressed enterprise value of about GBP460 million. RATINGS LIST New Rating Eco-Bat Finance PLC Senior Unsecured Debt* B+ Recovery Rating 3 *Guaranteed by Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.