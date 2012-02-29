FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Eco-Bat Technologies
#Basic Materials
February 29, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Eco-Bat Technologies

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-- Eco-Bat Finance PLC, a subsidiary of U.K.-based lead recycler Eco-Bat 	
Technologies Ltd. (Eco-Bat), has launched a proposed EUR300 million senior 	
unsecured notes issue.	
    -- Eco-Bat plans to use the proceeds to repay its revolving credit 	
facility, and to use the remainder for general corporate purposes. We assume 	
that the remaining proceeds, together with cash on the balance sheet, will be 	
distributed as a dividend.	
    -- We are assigning our 'B+' issue rating to the proposed senior 	
unsecured notes, in line with our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on 	
Eco-Bat. 	
    -- The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '3', indicating our 	
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a 	
payment default. 	
	
Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+'
issue rating to the proposed EUR300 million, five-year, senior unsecured notes
to be issued by Eco-Bat Finance PLC, a fully owned subsidiary of U.K.-based lead
recycler Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd. (Eco-Bat; B+/Stable/--). The issue rating on
the proposed notes is in line with our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on
Eco-Bat. The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
	
The issue rating on the proposed notes is subject to both the successful 	
issuance and our satisfactory review of the final documentation. 	
	
We understand that most of the proceeds will be used repay the amount 	
currently drawn under Eco-Bat's revolving credit facility (RCF). We assume 	
that the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes and, together 	
with cash on the company's balance sheet, for a GBP290 million dividend 	
distribution. HB Holdings Inc. (not rated), Eco-Bat's parent company (holding 	
86.7% of shares), could use the dividends to reduce its approximately EUR1 	
billion accreting payment-in-kind (PIK) loan. 	
	
The issue rating reflects the following factors:	
     -- The proposed senior unsecured notes are subordinate to Eco-Bat's RCF 	
and are senior to the PIK loan. We understand that the PIK loan is nonrecourse 	
to Eco-Bat and, therefore, the PIK loan could be in default without it 	
directly affecting our view of Eco-Bat's credit quality. 	
     -- The documentation on the proposed notes includes restrictions on 	
dividends and leverage, which would limit Eco-Bat's ability to increase 	
leverage while repaying the PIK loan. That said, the current effective 	
limitation on additional debt is imposed by the RCF's documentation. The RCF 	
matures two quarters prior to the proposed notes. Therefore, after the RCF 	
matures, we anticipate that Eco-Bat will be able to materially increase its 	
debt. 	
     -- We understand that shortly after the proposed issuance, the company 	
will be able to distribute up to GBP290 million of dividends to its 	
shareholders, and 50% of net income thereafter. 	
     -- The proposed notes will mature prior to the existing PIK loan (due on 	
March 31, 2017) and after the RCF (due in September 2016). The close proximity 	
of all current debt maturities increases refinancing risk, in our view, 	
especially because we have limited visibility on HB Holdings' ability to repay 	
or refinance the PIK loan. 	
     -- We understand that the proposed notes will be guaranteed by Eco-Bat's 	
main subsidiaries, which represent more than 80% of the company's consolidated 	
EBITDA.	
     -- Eco-Bat has a track record of maintaining "adequate" liquidity as 	
defined in our criteria, notwithstanding the accreting and expensive 11% PIK 	
loan. We understand that the company is keen to maintain the currently 	
"adequate" liquidity position. 	
	
The maturity of both the proposed EUR300 million notes and the accreting PIK 	
loan in early 2017 exposes Eco-Bat to material refinancing risk, in our view. 	
We believe that the lack of a plan to refinance both instruments by the end of 	
2015 or early 2016 could result in us lowering the issue rating on the 	
proposed notes. We could lower the issue rating sooner than 2015 if the 	
company's credit metrics deteriorate and reduce its ability to make payments 	
to limit the ongoing accretion of the PIK loan. In our view, this could occur 	
when the interest expenses on the PIK loan become greater than HB Holdings' 	
share in Eco-Bat's net income (86.7%). 	
	
	
RECOVERY ANALYSIS	
In order to calculate potential recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default 	
scenario. In the event of a payment default, we believe that Eco-Bat would be 	
reorganized rather than liquidated due to its market position. Our 	
hypothetical default scenario projects a default in 2015, owing to weak demand 	
and pricing pressure on the back of intensified competition. This is combined 	
with a large dividend payment and excessive financial leverage, leading to an 	
inability to service debt.	
	
Under our default scenario, we calculate stressed EBITDA of about GBP92 million 	
at the point of default and a stressed enterprise value of about GBP460 million.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
New Rating	
	
Eco-Bat Finance PLC	
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                 B+                 	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  	
	
*Guaranteed by Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.

