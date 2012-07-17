S&P rates Queen Street VI Re notes 'B(sf)'

July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'B(sf)' issue credit rating to the principal-at-risk notes issued by Queen Street VI Re Ltd., sponsored by Munich Reinsurance Co. (Munich Re; AA-/Stable/--). The notes will be exposed on a per-occurrence basis to major North Atlantic hurricane risk in selected states within the U.S. between Aug. 1, 2012, and March 31, 2015 (nearly three full hurricane seasons), and major European windstorms between October 2012 and March 2015 (three full windstorm seasons, as modeled by AIR Worldwide Corp.). The rating is based on the lower of the implied rating on the catastrophe risk ('B'), the rating on the assets in the collateral account ('AAAm'), and the risk of nonpayment by the ceding insurer ('AA-'). Queen Street VI Re Ltd. is a Bermuda exempted company registered under the Bermuda Insurance Act 1978 as a special purpose insurer as of June 25, 2012. All of the issuer's issued and outstanding share capital is held pursuant to the terms of a declaration of trust by Codan Trust Co., as trustee of The Queen Street VI Re Limited Purpose Trust. Queen Street VI's business will consist solely of the issuance of the notes and the entering into and performance of the retrocession contract and related agreements and activities. Munich Re is the cedant to the retrocession contract. It is the principal operating company and the ultimate holding company for a group of affiliated companies (the Munich Re Group). Munich Re transacts insurance and reinsurance business worldwide and is one of the largest global reinsurers in terms of premiums written and capital. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Natural Catastrophe Bonds, May 12, 2009 -- Default Table Used To Rate Insurance-Linked Securitizations Updated, May 8, 2008 RATINGS LIST New Rating Queen Street VI Re Ltd. $100 Mil. Sr. Sec. Principal At-Risk Variable-Rate Notes B(sf) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.