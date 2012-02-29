FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Trucklease S.A. Compartment No. 2
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 29, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Trucklease S.A. Compartment No. 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    OVERVIEW	
  	
    -- We have assigned our credit ratings to Trucklease Compartment No. 2's 	
class A, B, C, and D fixed-rate notes.	
    -- The transaction securitizes a pool of truck and other auto-related 	
lease receivables.	
    -- This is the ALBIS Leasing group's second public transaction 	
securitizing German lease assets.	
  	
Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to
Trucklease S.A. Compartment No. 2's up to EUR100 million class A, EUR9.0 million
class B, EUR15.7 million class C, and EUR9.0 million class D fixed-rate notes.
At closing, Trucklease Compartment No. 2 issued EUR16.7 million* unrated
subordinated notes (see list below).	
	
NL Mobil Lease GmbH, which belongs to ALBIS Leasing AG, initially originated 	
the assets. At closing, Gallinat-Bank, which is a partial subsidiary of the 	
ALBIS Leasing group, sold the lease receivables directly to Trucklease 	
Compartment No. 2, the issuer.	
	
This is the ALBIS Leasing group's second public transaction securitizing 	
German lease assets. The transaction securitizes a revolving pool of lease 	
receivables that consists of leasing and hire purchase contracts for trucks, 	
autos, auto-related assets, and other assets. The assets backing the notes 	
were extended to commercial customers.	
	
We believe the most relevant risks for the transaction are the credit risk of 	
the underlying lessees and the market-value decline risk of the vehicles 	
backing the residual value receivables. Because the transaction is revolving, 	
our credit risk assessment also considered portfolio deterioration through 	
adverse migration, partially offset by certain portfolio limits. Our analysis 	
also took into account liquidity risk, commingling risk, tax risk, and 	
lease-termination risk.	
	
Credit enhancement is provided by subordination and a cash reserve, which the 	
issuer can use to cure losses and temporary liquidity shortfalls. In addition, 	
an indemnity reserve, used to cover taxes and servicing fees, aims to protect 	
noteholders. A set-off reserve has been funded to cover potential set-off from 	
deposits. The cash reserve was funded at closing through the issuance of 	
subordinated notes, with an amount equal to 2.3% of the initial note balance. 	
To assess lease-termination risk in the case of NL Mobil Lease's insolvency, 	
our analysis took into account whether sufficient cash would be available to 	
make payments to the insolvency administrator to encourage continuation of the 	
leases.	
	
Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1) acts as account bank, deposit account bank, 	
and collection account bank in this transaction. We consider that exposure to 	
the counterparty is mitigated in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria 	
through downgrade/replacement language (see "Counterparty And Supporting 	
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
  	
Trucklease S.A. Compartment No. 2	
Up To EUR150.4 Million Asset-Backed Fixed-Rate Notes	
  	
Class          Rating               Amount	
                                  (mil. EUR)	
  	
A              AAA (sf)        Up to 100.0	
B              AA (sf)                 9.0	
C              A (sf)                 15.7	
D              BBB (sf)                9.0	
Sub*           NR                    16.7*	
	
*Not including a cash reserve equal to 2.3% of the rated notes.	
NR--Not rated.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.