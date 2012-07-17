TEXT-Fitch says Goldman's performance in line with rating assumptions

July 17 - Second-quarter 2012 (2Q‘12) operating results for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) were generally in line with Fitch Ratings’ assumptions: profitable operations despite challenging markets, maintenance of conservative liquidity, and solid capital measures. These latest results have no rating implications. Revenues for the latest quarter reflected more difficult market conditions including: general spread widening in fixed income markets, declines in equity markets, and lower customer activity compared with 1Q‘12. Results for Goldman and peers in 1Q‘12 were boosted by favorable markets globally combined with the traditional seasonal strength. On a linked-quarter basis, revenue declines were most pronounced in the institutional client services and investing and lending segments. In particular, revenues from fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) fell from 1Q‘12 but compared well year-over-year. A bright spot was total investment banking revenue, which increased from 1Q‘12, driven by growth in debt underwriting fees. Investment and lending revenues were impacted by negative mark-to-market adjustments. Investment management revenues improved on a linked-quarter basis (owing to higher incentive fees) and were steady year-over-year. Fitch believes that Goldman will expand its private banking-related lending and depository services at a gradual pace to further augment its traditional investment and wealth management offerings. Compensation costs fell in tandem with revenues as these expenses continue to be accrued at 44% of net revenues. Positively, Goldman was able to reduce non-compensation costs, reflecting continued efficiency initiatives. Further measures by management to reduce operating costs by a run-rate level of $500 million are expected by year-end. Goldman continues to manage liquidity at a conservative level. Global core excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly liquid securities and cash, stood at $175 billion (18% of total assets) at quarter-end, in line with the 1Q‘12 level. Reliance on short-term unsecured funding is minimal and Goldman has considerably stretched out its weighted average maturity of secured funding in recent periods. In 2Q‘12, Goldman’s Tier I common ratio improved modestly to 13.1%, from 12.9%. This ratio will likely continue to compare favorably to the average of the large U.S. banks (not all have reported yet). Goldman actively repurchased shares in the latest quarter with total cost of $1.5 billion versus $0.4 billion in 1Q‘12. Under Basel III, Goldman’s Tier I common ratio stood at just under 8%. Fitch believes Goldman will comfortably achieve Basel III standards well ahead of the allowable time frame. The sale of Goldman’s hedge fund administration business to State Street was announced today. For Goldman, this is a non-core business which has a low cost basis and generates a small portion of the revenue mix. Much of the $550 million transaction price is expected to be booked as a gain in 4Q‘12 when the deal is anticipated to close. Importantly, this transaction does not include Goldman Sachs’ Prime Brokerage business, which remains a core business of Goldman.