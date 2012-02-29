TEXT-Fitch affirms Popolare Bari Mortgage S.r.l.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Popolare Bari Mortgage S.r.l.’s class A (ISIN IT0004440613) notes at ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable. The affirmation follows the stable performance of the underlying assets, since the rating was assigned in March 2011. The transaction is the first public securitisation of prime residential mortgage loans originated by Banca Popolare di Bari S.c.p.a. (originator and servicer). Most of the loans are concentrated in southern Italy (88%) with a large proportion (51%) in the province of Bari. Fitch has accounted for the resulting concentration risk by assuming a higher default probability for these loans in its analysis.

The notes are amortising sequentially, allowing for further credit enhancement to build up on the rated notes. The fully funded reserve fund of EUR10.6m also provides credit support to the rated notes. As of January 2012, the credit enhancement available to the class A notes stood at 14.1%. Although arrears have shown a marginal increasing trend, which is common for transactions in the early stages of their life, the volume of loans in arrears by more than three months is low, at 1.0% of the current pool balance. The transaction features a provisioning mechanism whereby defaulted loans, defined as loans in arrears by more than 15 or 18 months (depending on the payment frequency), are fully provisioned using excess spread generated by the structure. Period gross excess spread has remained stable since closing and stood at 0.57% of the current pool balance as of January 2012. The issuer has reported no defaults to date. Fitch expects the excess spread to be sufficient to cover for any provisions on the upcoming payment dates, should any defaults occur. As the servicer, Banca Popolare di Bari S.c.p.a. and the back-up servicer, Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria e del Lazio Societa’ Cooperativa are not Fitch-rated entities, the agency has assessed the exposure of the transaction to potential commingling and payment interruption risks in case of default of the servicer.

In its analysis, Fitch used the reserve fund to assess the liquidity that would be available to the structure in the event of insolvency of the servicer. The agency found that the funds expected to be available to the structure were sufficient to cover for medium-term losses or liquidity shortfalls, which is why the notes were affirmed. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)