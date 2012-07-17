FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: no effect on MECAT 2006-SFG1 from downgrade of swap provider
July 17, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: no effect on MECAT 2006-SFG1 from downgrade of swap provider

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 - Fitch Ratings has been notified by Bank of America, National
Association (BANA) of a ratings event, a 'Downgrade of the Provider', on the
Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2006-SFG1 (MECAT 2006-SFG1). The event,
effective June 21, 2012, relates to a non-Fitch-related downgrade of the swap
provider, BANA. Fitch's current rating on BANA, 'A/F1' with Stable Outlook, is
consistent with its current counterparty criteria, and does not negatively
affect the ratings on the transaction's outstanding classes of notes.

According to its criteria, Fitch may require further remedial action to be taken
in the event BANA is downgraded below 'A' or 'F1' by Fitch. Furthermore, upon
such downgrade, Fitch would expect to assess the consistency of the Forward
Delivery Agreement with Fitch's counterparty criteria.

Fitch encourages issuers and arrangers to disclose publicly, as early as
possible, any proposed changes and amendments to transaction structures and
documents to all interested parties. This will enable investors to conduct their
own analysis in a timely fashion.

Fitch will continue to monitor this transaction based upon the most recent
applicable Fitch criteria.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum' (May 30, 2012).

