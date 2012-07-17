FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Collateralized CP II Co notes 'A-1 (sf)'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co. LLC is a special-purpose 
vehicle established to issue interest-bearing and discount U.S. 
dollar-denominated notes with maturities of up to 397 days. Proceeds from the 
note sale will be used to purchase eligible types of financial assets under a 
repurchase agreement with JP Morgan Securities LLC.
     -- We assigned our 'A-1 (sf)' short-term rating to the notes.
     -- The rating reflects, among other things, our view of the program's 
legal risks and structure and the note issuance tests.
    
     July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-1 (sf)'
short-term rating to the U.S. dollar-denominated notes issued on a continuously
offered basis by Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co. LLC (CCP II).

The assigned rating reflects our view of:

     -- The program's legal structure including the intended bankruptcy remote 
status of CCP II, the note issuer;
     -- The repurchase agreement between CCP II and JP Morgan Securities LLC 
(JPMS; 'A+/A-1'), the terms of which require JPMS to pay CCP II an amount 
equal to the principal and interest accrued on the outstanding notes on or 
before their respective maturity dates;
     -- Note issuance tests that restrict the CCP II note maturity dates and 
amounts to no greater than the dates and amounts that can be fully supported 
by the repurchase agreement; and
     -- Global Securitization Services LLC's (GSS'; not rated) and JP Morgan 
Chase Bank N.A.'s (JPMB's; 'A+/A-1') abilities to carry out their respective 
duties as program administrator and sub-administrator.

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

CCP II is a bankruptcy-remote, special-purpose, limited liability company 
established under New York law to issue U.S. dollar-denominated short-term 
notes. The notes can be issued at a discount, or bear interest at a 
fixed-rate, with maturities of up to 397 days. 

CCP II will use the proceeds from the note issuances to purchase financial 
assets under the repurchase agreement with JPMS. Eligible financial assets 
include U.S. treasuries, U.S. treasury STRIPS (separate trading of registered 
interest and principal securities), government sponsored enterprises and 
federal agencies bonds, mortgage backed-securities, corporate bonds, 
asset-backed securities, money market and municipal securities, private-label 
mortgage-backed and commercial mortgage securities, and cash. The financial 
assets will be pledged as the underlying collateral and held by JPMB as the 
third party custodian.

In our review of the program documents, we considered, among other things, the 
program's legal and structural characteristics and terms that require that the 
interest and principal that will become due on the notes to be fully supported 
by the repurchase agreement.

Since the notes are intended to be fully supported based on the repurchase 
agreement with JPMS, we did not evaluate the sufficiency of the financial 
assets; instead, we linked the 'A-1 (sf)' rating on the notes to the rating on 
JPMS. Therefore, changes to our rating on the notes can result from, among 
other things, changes to our rating on JPMS. 

CCP II is a Delaware limited liability company, and its sole member is GSS 
Holdings (CCP II) Inc., in accordance with CCP II's formation documents. GSS 
serves as the administrative agent for the program, and JPMB serves as the 
administrative sub-agent. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria for Temporary Investment in Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, published May 11, 2012
     -- Industry Report Card: Large U.S. Banks Have Shored Up Credit 
Fundamentals, But The Economy Remains Cause For Concern, Aug. 9, 2011
     -- Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Issued By Multiseller Conduits: 
Classification And Timing Of Reviews For New-Seller Transactions, April 18, 
2011
     -- Structured Finance Research Week: 7 For '11 - Seven Signposts For 
Structured Finance In 2011 (Part 1), Dec. 9, 2010
     -- Structured Finance Research Week: 7 For '11 - Seven Signposts For 
Structured Finance In 2011 (Part 2), Dec. 9, 2010 
     -- Standard & Poor's Analysis Of ABCP Ratings Following Changes To 
Ratings On Support Providers, Dec. 18, 2008
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006
     -- ABCP Criteria: New Option For Addressing Transferor Preference Risk 
Under The U.S. Bankruptcy Code, July 10, 2006
     -- Global Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Criteria, Sept. 29, 2005

