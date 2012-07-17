FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes telecom & cable company handbook
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes telecom & cable company handbook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch's Telecom & Cable Company HandbookJuly 17 - Fitch Ratings has issued its Telecom & Cable Company 
Handbook today which offers a detailed review of companies in the U.S. and 
Canada telecom and cable sector. 

This 182-page special report provides detailed information for companies Fitch 
covers in the sector, including individual company rating rationales and rating 
drivers, key covenant summaries, debt structure diagrams, and other financial 
summary information. Pension analyses and recovery worksheets are also included 
where applicable.

'Fitch's Telecom & Cable Company Handbook: a Detailed Review of Companies in the
U.S. and Canada Telecom and Cable Sector' is available on Fitch Ratings' website
at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

