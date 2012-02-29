FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Bicent Power ratings
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 29, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Bicent Power ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- An unfavorable arbitration outcome in January 2012 resulted in the 	
likely possibility that Bicent Power LLC's subsidiary Colorado Energy 	
Management LLC will have to pay $21 million. Bicent Power had anticipated 	
receiving at least $11 million from this dispute.	
    -- Including these payments, we believe Bicent Power failed its debt 	
leverage covenant in fourth-quarter 2011.	
    -- We are lowering our ratings to 'CC' from 'CCC+' on Bicent Power's 	
first-lien senior secured facility and to 'CC' from 'CCC' on the second-lien 	
term loan. 	
    -- The recovery rating is '4' on the first-lien debt and '6' on the 	
second-lien debt.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue-level 	
ratings to 'CC' from 'CCC+' on Bicent Power LLC project financing's $480 	
million first-lien senior secured credit facility and to 'CC' from 'CCC' on 	
the $130 million second-lien term loan. The outlook on both ratings is 	
negative. Our recovery rating on the first-lien debt is '4', indicating our 	
expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery if a default occurs. Our recovery 	
rating on the second-lien debt is '6', indicating our expectation of 	
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows the apparent conclusion of arbitration between 	
Bicent Power subsidiary Colorado Energy Management LLC (CEM) and Lea Power 	
Partners (LPP) in January 2012.	
	
CEM was engaged as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor 	
at LPP's Hobbs plant in New Mexico in 2006. The plant was completed with cost 	
overruns, and the parties have been in dispute since 2008. It is reported that 	
CEM will receive $1 million for project completion but will be required to pay 	
$22 million toward cost overruns. Bicent Power has not confirmed this outcome, 	
but the information is available from public sources. We conclude that these 	
developments will cause the project to fail its debt leverage covenant for the 	
fourth quarter of 2011.	
	
In the third quarter of 2011, Bicent Power booked $11 million of revenues 	
after obtaining legal comfort about the high probability of receiving at least 	
this amount from arbitration. In our opinion, Bicent Power would have tripped 	
its leverage covenant in that quarter without these revenues. Fourth-quarter 	
financials reflect the actual awarded amounts, and our own calculations 	
indicate that Bicent Power has tripped its leverage ratio of 8.25 to 1 for 	
that quarter. The leverage ratio also ratchets down to 6.75 to 1 in the first 	
quarter of 2012.	
	
Bicent Power is owned by affiliates of power industry investment firm Beowulf 	
Energy LLC (12.93% of shares) and Natural Gas Partners VIII L.P. and Natural 	
Gas Partners IX L.P. (87.07%). Under the credit agreement, the owners have 15 	
days beginning on Feb. 15, 2012 in which to inject sufficient equity to cure 	
the ratio before it becomes an event of default for the first-lien revolving 	
credit facility and letter of credit (LOC). We calculate that the required 	
equity injection would be more than $30 million. Under this event of default, 	
lenders have the option to accelerate the repayment of the revolving facility 	
and LOC immediately. Ninety days after acceleration, an event of default will 	
occur for the first-lien term debt as well. The debt structure includes 	
cross-default provisions (after applicable grace periods) if more than $10 	
million of principal is immediately due, so we anticipate that the second-tier 	
debt would face default at that time as well.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Our recovery rating on the first-lien debt is '4', indicating our expectation 	
of average (30% to 50%) recovery if a default occurs. Our recovery rating on 	
the second-lien debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 	
10%) recovery.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our expectations for the project after the grace 	
period expires at the start of March 2012. With our anticipation of average 	
recovery prospects for the project, project owners may not be willing to make 	
equity contributions to the transaction. Our rating methodology specifies that 	
we would lower the rating immediately upon acceleration and payment default, 	
unless we judged that there was high certainty of payment within five days. We 	
would also downgrade if lenders propose and complete some type of 	
restructuring or debt forbearance. However, we may revise the outlook to 	
stable or raise the rating if the owners choose to inject equity to cure the 	
ratio.	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Recovery ratings unchanged	
                     To     From	
Bicent Power LLC	
 $480 mil 1st lien senior secured	
                     CC     CCC+	
  Recovery rating    4	
	
 $130 mil 2nd lien term loan	
                     CC     CCC	
  Recovery rating    6	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.