TEXT-S&P may cut James River Co ratings

Overview -- We expect U.S.-based James River Coal Co.'s 2012 revenues and EBITDA will likely be lower than our previous expectations due to weaker market demand for thermal coal. -- As a result, credit metrics will likely be weaker than we previously anticipated. -- We have placed our ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on James River Coal Co. on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review our performance expectations and James River Coal's liquidity position, and assess its operating prospects to determine whether a lower rating is warranted. Rating Action On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on Richmond, Va.-based James River Coal Co. on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch negative listing means the rating could be affirmed or lowered following the completion of our review. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that James River Coal's 2012 operating performance will likely be lower than we previously expected, given lower demand for thermal coal. We believe that natural gas substitution and a warmer-than-normal winter season is negatively affecting demand for thermal coal and, as a result, James River Coal's 2012 operating performance may be weaker than we had previously expected. We previously expected the company to generate $175 million in EBITDA in 2012; we now think it may have difficulty achieving this target. As a result, total adjusted debt to EBITDA will likely rise to and remain above 5x during our forecast period, which we may consider to be in line with a lower rating. The rating on James River Coal reflects our continuing assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term). We may, however, given our assumptions, revise our assessment of James River Coal's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" (as defined by our criteria) following the completion of our analysis. The company has significant exposure to the high-cost Central Appalachia (CAPP) region and faces challenges posed by the inherent risks of coal mining, including operating problems, price volatility, and increasing costs and regulatory scrutiny. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review our performance expectations and James River Coal's liquidity position, and assess its operating prospects to determine whether a lower rating is warranted. This will include meeting with management to discuss near-term operating and financial prospects, including end market trends. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing within the next several weeks. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From James River Coal Co. Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Ratings Remain Unchanged To From James River Coal Co. Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 James River Escrow Inc. Senior Unsecured B+/Watch Neg B+ Recovery Rating 2