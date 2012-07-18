FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank Sohar
July 18, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank Sohar

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oman-based Bank Sohar's 
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The 
agency has simultaneously downgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' 
from 'bb+'. A full list of ratings is below.   

Bank Sohar's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's expectations of a high 
probability of support from the Omani government, given the state's large direct
and indirect stake in the bank (42% via various entities at end-2011) and the 
bank's systemic importance (fifth-largest by assets). Fitch also recognises the 
strong track record of support for the Omani banking system from the Central 
Bank of Oman (CBO) which is a capable and conservative regulator. The IDRs and 
Support Ratings remain sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the 
ability or propensity of the Omani government to provide extraordinary support 
to the bank if needed 

The VR has been downgraded primarily due to the continuing decline in Bank 
Sohar's Fitch core capital ratio (end-March 2012: 9.4%) to a level no longer 
consistent with a 'bb+' level. 

Fitch considers the bank's core capital ratio as low in the context of high 
borrower concentrations in its loan book, continuing rapid asset growth and low 
internal capital generation. Fitch also views negatively the still high 
concentration risks in deposits, potentially making its currently adequate 
liquidity position vulnerable to large swings in customer deposits. However, the
agency takes some comfort from the fact that several of the bank's large 
depositors are from government-related entities, which tend to be sticky.  

More positively, Bank Sohar's earnings and profitability are strengthening in 
line with its widening franchise and market share and these trends are likely to
continue. Fitch also recognises the bank's success in growing its deposit base 
in the past few quarters, particularly in low cost and stable retail deposits, 
which has in turn improved its funding profile.    

Fitch believes the bank's VR remains sensitive to further pressure on its core 
capital ratio if current rates of growth persist. In the agency's view, the bank
has limited scope to reverse this trend due to its current expansion strategy 
and the bank, like all other banks in Oman is booking corporate business on the 
back of the government's spending. The bank plans to raise OMR10m through a 
rights issue in Q412 specifically for the launch of its new Islamic window, 
which although positive, has a limited and potentially temporary benefit on its 
core capital ratios as Fitch believes the bank is expected to grow this business
rapidly. The VR could benefit from consistently stronger core capital ratios and
a permanent reduction in risk concentrations. Regulatory capital ratios remain 
above CBO requirements.

Fitch notes that absolute NPLs are rising, mainly in retail banking, reflecting 
past rapid loan growth. Although Bank Sohar's NPL ratio (end-March 2012: 1.5%) 
is the lowest in Oman due to its recent book, Fitch expects asset quality to 
remain pressured as the book seasons. The bank is also sensitive to high 
concentration risks in its loan book, with some of the recent rise in NPLs 
attributed to several large bad loans. Reserve coverage continues to be high and
provides a good buffer for potential further asset quality deterioration.  

Headquartered in Muscat, Bank Sohar is a retail and corporate bank licensed by 
the Central Bank of Oman. Listed on the Muscat Securities Market, its largest 
single shareholder is the Royal Court Affairs with 14.2%. Including this, the 
total Omani government shareholding (direct and indirect) is around 46%.  

Domestically, Bank Sohar competes in almost all products and segments with other
major banks. After reaching a critical size and becoming profitable for the 
first time in 2009, the bank intends to expand in remittances, bancassurance and
investment banking to further diversify its business. The bank will also launch 
Islamic banking in 2012 similar to other Omani banks, for which it will raise 
OMR10m through a rights issue in Q412.

The rating actions are as follows:

Bank Sohar
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' 
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

