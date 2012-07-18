TEXT-S&P cuts Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings ratings

Overview -- U.S. ethanol producer Aventine's liquidity level is uncertain, particularly following its recent announcement that its future access to liquidity facilities could be limited. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CC' from 'CCC+' and our rating on the company's senior secured debt to 'CCC-' from 'B-'. The recovery rating is unchanged at '2'. -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the risk of additional covenant violations or default in 2012, resulting from low liquidity. Rating Action On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. We also lowered the rating on the company's senior secured debt due December 2015 ($215.9 million outstanding as of March 31, 2012) to 'CCC-' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative. We revised our liquidity assessment of the company from "less than adequate" to "weak". At the same time, we left our recovery rating of '2' unchanged. Rationale The downgrade reflects the company's uncertain liquidity following its announcement that on July 6, 2012, it entered into an amendment to its credit agreement that could effectively prevent it from drawing on its revolving credit facility and letters of credit. The company's 8-K filing also indicates that on July 27, 2012, it may be required to deposit up to $9.2 million (the amount of letters of credit outstanding) into an account for the benefit of lenders. Although this deposit could increase its borrowing base under the credit agreement, it is not clear at this time that the company has sufficient cash reserves to make the deposit. Our ratings on Aventine incorporate its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and its "vulnerable" business risk profile. Liquidity We deem the company's liquidity to be "weak," indicating that a material deficit is likely over the next 12 months. (For more on liquidity assessments, see "Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) The company also faces negative qualitative factors such as the potential for high-impact, low-probability events that could affect ethanol margins, and a weaker standing in credit markets following its April 2009 bankruptcy. Aventine had about $16.4 million available under its $50 million revolving credit facility and about $20.2 million in unrestricted cash as of March 31, 2012. Recovery analysis The recovery rating on the $225 million senior secured term notes is '2', which indicates our view that lenders can expect substantial (70% to 90%) recovery if a payment default occurs, and is in line with our issue rating on this debt of 'CCC-' (one notch above the corporate credit rating). Our valuation of Aventine's fixed assets in a simulated default scenario of 45 cents per gallon of daily throughput capacity reflects reported asset values during the stressed market conditions during the heightened ethanol default period in 2008 and 2009. We used 10 cents per gallon of daily throughput capacity for the facilities, which, in our default scenario, are not yet in operation. We assume default in 2013 with a gross enterprise value of about $222 million, of which $170 million is available to senior secured note holders, and about $225 million of senior secured notes and letters of credit outstanding at March 31, 2012. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Aventine published Dec. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The negative outlook reflects the risk of additional covenant violations or default in 2012, resulting from low liquidity. The company has not released its financial statements for the second quarter of 2012, but EBITDA was negative $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2012, after the company generated $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $9.6 million in the quarter before that. We could lower the rating if expansion delays or cost overruns indicate that EBITDA is likely to remain negative and constrain liquidity for an extended period. We could raise the rating if liquidity improves, construction is completed on time and within budget, and improved operating performance supports an expectation of debt to EBITDA below 6x. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Lowered; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating CC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Senior secured CCC- B- Recovery Rating Unchanged Recovery rating 2