FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings ratings
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. ethanol producer Aventine's liquidity level is uncertain, 
particularly following its recent announcement that its future access to 
liquidity facilities could be limited. 
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CC' 
from 'CCC+' and our rating on the company's senior secured debt to 'CCC-' from 
'B-'. The recovery rating is unchanged at '2'. 
     -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the risk of additional 
covenant violations or default in 2012, resulting from low liquidity. 

Rating Action
On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings Inc. to 'CC' from
'CCC+'. 
We also lowered the rating on the company's senior secured debt due December 
2015 ($215.9 million outstanding as of March 31, 2012) to 'CCC-' from 'B-'. 
The outlook is negative. We revised our liquidity assessment of the company 
from "less than adequate" to "weak". At the same time, we left our recovery 
rating of '2' unchanged.

Rationale
The downgrade reflects the company's uncertain liquidity following its 
announcement that on July 6, 2012, it entered into an amendment to its credit 
agreement that could effectively prevent it from drawing on its revolving 
credit facility and letters of credit. The company's 8-K filing also indicates 
that on July 27, 2012, it may be required to deposit up to $9.2 million (the 
amount of letters of credit outstanding) into an account for the benefit of 
lenders. Although this deposit could increase its borrowing base under the 
credit agreement, it is not clear at this time that the company has sufficient 
cash reserves to make the deposit.  

Our ratings on Aventine incorporate its "highly leveraged" financial risk 
profile and its "vulnerable" business risk profile.

Liquidity
We deem the company's liquidity to be "weak," indicating that a material 
deficit is likely over the next 12 months. (For more on liquidity assessments, 
see "Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 
2011, on RatingsDirect.) The company also faces negative qualitative factors 
such as the potential for high-impact, low-probability events that could 
affect ethanol margins, and a weaker standing in credit markets following its 
April 2009 bankruptcy. Aventine had about $16.4 million available under its 
$50 million revolving credit facility and about $20.2 million in unrestricted 
cash as of March 31, 2012. 

Recovery analysis
The recovery rating on the $225 million senior secured term notes is '2', 
which indicates our view that lenders can expect substantial (70% to 90%) 
recovery if a payment default occurs, and is in line with our issue rating on 
this debt of 'CCC-' (one notch above the corporate credit rating). Our 
valuation of Aventine's fixed assets in a simulated default scenario of 45 
cents per gallon of daily throughput capacity reflects reported asset values 
during the stressed market conditions during the heightened ethanol default 
period in 2008 and 2009. We used 10 cents per gallon of daily throughput 
capacity for the facilities, which, in our default scenario, are not yet in 
operation. We assume default in 2013 with a gross enterprise value of about 
$222 million, of which $170 million is available to senior secured note 
holders, and about $225 million of senior secured notes and letters of credit 
outstanding at March 31, 2012. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our 
recovery report on Aventine published Dec. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the risk of additional covenant violations or 
default in 2012, resulting from low liquidity. The company has not released 
its financial statements for the second quarter of 2012, but EBITDA was 
negative $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2012, after the company 
generated $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $9.6 million in the 
quarter before that.

We could lower the rating if expansion delays or cost overruns indicate that 
EBITDA is likely to remain negative and constrain liquidity for an extended 
period. We could raise the rating if liquidity improves, construction is 
completed on time and within budget, and improved operating performance 
supports an expectation of debt to EBITDA below 6x.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 

Ratings List
Ratings Lowered; Recovery Rating Unchanged
                             To               From
Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating      CC/Negative/--   CCC+/Negative/--  
 Senior secured              CCC-             B- 

Recovery Rating Unchanged
Recovery rating                               2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.