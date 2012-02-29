TEXT-Fitch cuts 3 classes of ARCAP 2004-RR3 Resecuritization

Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three and affirmed 10 classes issued by ARCAP 2004-RR3 Resecuritization, Inc. (ARCAP 2004-RR3). The affirmations to the senior notes are a result of delevering of the capital structure. Alternatively, the downgrades are a result of negative credit migration on the underlying collateral. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Since Fitch's last rating action in March 2011, approximately 25.3% of the collateral has been downgraded and 1.9% has been upgraded. Currently, 64.7% of the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 34% has a rating in the 'CCC' category and below, compared to 61.3% and 35%, respectively, at the last rating action. Over this period, the transaction has experienced $36.4 million in principal losses. Additionally, the class A-2 notes have received $26.2 million in paydowns since the last rating action for a total of $48.5 million in principal repayment since issuance. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The Rating Loss Rates (RLR) were then compared to the credit enhancement of the classes. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term maturities. Based on this analysis, the credit enhancement for the class A-2 notes is consistent with the current rating of the note. For the class B through F notes, Fitch analyzed each class' sensitivity to the default of the distressed assets ('CCC' and below). Given the high probability of default of the underlying assets and the expected limited recovery prospects upon default, the class B notes have been affirmed at 'CCsf', indicating that default is probable. Similarly, the class C and D notes have been downgraded and the class E and F notes affirmed at 'Csf', indicating that default is inevitable. Since issuance, the transaction has experienced $103.9 million in principal losses. These losses have caused a complete write down to the class H through N notes and 22.9% of the class G note balance. Thus, the class G notes have been downgraded and the class H through N notes have been affirmed at 'Dsf'. Fitch does not assign outlooks to classes rated 'CCC' and below. ARCAP 2004-RR3 is backed by 44 tranches from 17 commercial mortgage backed security (CMBS) transactions and is considered a CMBS B-piece resecuritization (also referred to as first loss commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO)/ReREMIC) as it includes the most junior bonds of CMBS transactions. The transaction closed Sept. 30, 2004. Fitch has taken the following actions as indicated below: --$223,986,152 class A-2 notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; --$40,907,000 class B notes affirmed at 'CCsf'; --$31,362,000 class C notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; --$6,818,000 class D notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; --$16,363,000 class E notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$13,636,000 class F notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$9,998,677 class G notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; --$0 class H notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; --$0 class J notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; --$0 class K notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; --$0 class L notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; --$0 class M notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; --$0 class N notes affirmed at 'Dsf'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs