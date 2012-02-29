FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Gun Lake Tribal Gaming Authority to 'B+'
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Gun Lake Tribal Gaming Authority to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. casino operator Gun Lake Tribal Gaming Authority (the Authority) 	
continues to report strong operating results since we revised our rating 	
outlook to positive from stable in August 2011.	
     -- We are raising our issuer credit rating on the Authority and our 	
issue-level rating on the Authority's senior secured term loan to 'B+' from 	
'B'.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects the short track record of 	
performance and limited clarity around the Authority's financial policy 	
regarding tribal distributions and future expansion plans, despite our 	
expectation that credit measures will remain strong for the rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 29, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit 	
rating on Wayland, Mich.-based Gun Lake Tribal Gaming Authority, the operator 	
of the Gun Lake Casino, to 'B+' from 'B'. At the same time, we raised our 	
issue-level rating on the Authority's $ $165 million senior secured first-lien 	
term loan due 2015 to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable.	
	
The Authority is an unincorporated instrumentality of the Michigan-based 	
Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (the Tribe), created to 	
develop, construct, and operate Gun Lake Casino.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects the Authority's strong operating performance and our 	
expectation that credit measure will remain strong for the rating. These 	
factors are somewhat tempered by a short track record of performance and the 	
uncertainty around the Authority's longer term financial policy regarding the 	
level of tribal distributions and potential expansion plans at the property. 	
Additionally, we continue to monitor the pending litigation challenging the 	
authority of the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to acquire the casino land 	
into trust for the Tribe. The plaintiff alleges that the Tribe did not qualify 	
to have land taken into trust under the Indian Reorganization Act. The rating 	
does not incorporate any implications from an adverse outcome to the trial, 	
which we view as unlikely, over the intermediate term.	
	
The 'B+' issuer credit rating reflects our assessment of the Authority's 	
business risk profile as 'weak' (according to our criteria), given its 	
position as an operator of a single casino property and limited track record, 	
as the property has only been open for just over a year. These factors are 	
somewhat mitigated by the strong initial performance, and our expectations 	
that the property will continue to perform well. Our assessment of the 	
Authority's financial risk profile is "aggressive" (according to our 	
criteria), reflecting uncertainty around intermediate-term tribal distribution 	
goals and/or expansion plans, notwithstanding moderate debt leverage.	
	
We have incorporated our expectation that the win per unit statistics at the 	
Gun Lake Casino will continue to compare favorably with competing facilities 	
in the region given its more modest level of gaming capacity. We believe this 	
should result in cash flow generation more than sufficient to fund debt 	
service requirements and other operating needs, allowing the flexibility for 	
additional distributions or capital expenditures. Financial information for 	
the Authority is not publically available.	
	
We expect Gun Lake to draw its customer base primarily from the roughly 1.8 	
million adults within 50 miles of the casino's location, and it will face 	
limited competition within this primary market. This area includes the 	
Michigan cities of Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Wyoming. Gun Lake's closest 	
competitor is FireKeepers Casino, about 60 miles southwest of the facility. 	
Since opening in August 2009, operating trends at FireKeepers have also been 	
strong, likely reflecting an underpenetrated market. FireKeepers plans to add 	
a 242-room hotel in the fourth quarter of 2012. However, we believe most 	
visitors to Gun Lake are likely to be local residents and we do not expect 	
FireKeepers' hotel development will create a material competitive threat. 	
Additionally, the Pokagon Tribe opened a satellite casino about 60 miles 	
southeast of Gun Lake in August 2011. Given its limited size and amenities, we 	
believe the new Pokagon facility will have minimal impact on Gun Lake's 	
operations.	
	
There are 12 federally recognized Native American tribes in Michigan, 	
operating 19 land-based Class III gaming facilities. The Tribe's compact with 	
Michigan became effective in 2009 and expires in 2029. The compact allows the 	
Tribe to operate one Class III gaming facility with no restrictions on the 	
number of slot machines and table games, and requires the Authority to pay a 	
percentage of net slot revenues ranging from 10% to 14% to the state and local 	
governments, in exchange for the exclusive right to conduct gaming operations 	
in a specified region of the state. 	
	
Gun Lake Casino is situated on 147 acres, held in trust by the Department of 	
the Interior for the benefit of the Tribe. The land is about 25 miles south of 	
Grand Rapids, off of a heavily travelled north-south highway corridor. The 	
casino includes:	
     -- 49,000 square feet of gaming space;	
     -- 1,500 Class III slot machines;	
     -- 28 tables games;	
     -- Various food and beverage amenities; and	
     -- 2,600 surface parking spaces.	
	
The casino was funded through a development loan provided by MPM Enterprises 	
LLC (MPM), a 50%/50% joint venture between SC Michigan LLC (a subsidiary of 	
Station Casinos Inc.) and local investors. MPM was the developer and is the 	
manager of the property. Terms of the management agreement require the payment 	
of a management fee for seven years after the opening of the casino equal to 	
30% of net revenues (as defined by the management agreement), which is 	
subordinated to debt service.	
	
Liquidity	
Based on expected sources and uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months 	
and incorporating our performance assumptions, Gun Lake has an "adeq	
uate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant expectations and 	
assumptions in our assessment of Gun Lake's liquidity profile include:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 months to exceed 	
uses by at least 1.2x. 	
     -- We believe sources of liquidity will remain positive, even if EBITDA 	
declines by 15%.	
	
Sources of liquidity include excess cash balances and cash generated from 	
operations. Uses of liquidity include interest, capital expenditures, 	
amortization payments, working capital, and tribal distributions.	
	
The Authority's development loan was repaid in the quarter ended December 	
2011, leaving just the $165 million term loan remaining. The term loan has a 	
five-year maturity and annual amortization payments starting September 2011, 	
as well as a 50% excess cash flow sweep provision. The Authority is permitted 	
to make monthly distributions to the Tribe totaling $7 million per year. In 	
addition, any remaining funds in excess of the 50% cash flow sweep on the term 	
loan can be distributed to the Tribe as well. The credit agreement provides 	
lenders with the option to refuse amortization and excess cash flow payments, 	
and lenders refused the first payment in 2011. The Tribe has the option to 	
distribute up to 75% of the remaining declined proceeds.	
	
Financial covenants include a minimum interest coverage ratio and maximum 	
secured leverage ratio. Under our performance expectations, we expect there to 	
be adequate cushion relative to covenant levels.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects the short track record of performance and 	
limited clarity regarding the Authority's financial policy regarding tribal 	
distributions and future expansion plans, despite our expectation that credit 	
measures will remain strong for the rating. While we expect the Gun Lake 	
Casino to continue to perform well, a possible upgrade would be contingent on 	
greater clarity around financial policy relative to tribal distributions and 	
future development plans.  	
	
Although less likely given the current financial profile and based on our 	
performance expectations, a negative rating action could occur if the 	
Authority takes a more aggressive posture toward expansion spending or 	
distributions than we have contemplated. Additionally, if we believe the 	
Authority could face an adverse outcome from the pending litigation, we could 	
possibly lower the rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Credit FAQ: Standard & Poor's Approach In Rating Native American 	
Gaming Operators, Sept. 15, 2010	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Gun Lake Tribal Gaming Authority	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B/Positive/--	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 B	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

