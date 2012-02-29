TEXT-S&P raises Gun Lake Tribal Gaming Authority to 'B+'

Overview -- U.S. casino operator Gun Lake Tribal Gaming Authority (the Authority) continues to report strong operating results since we revised our rating outlook to positive from stable in August 2011. -- We are raising our issuer credit rating on the Authority and our issue-level rating on the Authority's senior secured term loan to 'B+' from 'B'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects the short track record of performance and limited clarity around the Authority's financial policy regarding tribal distributions and future expansion plans, despite our expectation that credit measures will remain strong for the rating. Rating Action On Feb. 29, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit rating on Wayland, Mich.-based Gun Lake Tribal Gaming Authority, the operator of the Gun Lake Casino, to 'B+' from 'B'. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on the Authority's $ $165 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2015 to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. The Authority is an unincorporated instrumentality of the Michigan-based Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (the Tribe), created to develop, construct, and operate Gun Lake Casino. Rationale The upgrade reflects the Authority's strong operating performance and our expectation that credit measure will remain strong for the rating. These factors are somewhat tempered by a short track record of performance and the uncertainty around the Authority's longer term financial policy regarding the level of tribal distributions and potential expansion plans at the property. Additionally, we continue to monitor the pending litigation challenging the authority of the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to acquire the casino land into trust for the Tribe. The plaintiff alleges that the Tribe did not qualify to have land taken into trust under the Indian Reorganization Act. The rating does not incorporate any implications from an adverse outcome to the trial, which we view as unlikely, over the intermediate term. The 'B+' issuer credit rating reflects our assessment of the Authority's business risk profile as 'weak' (according to our criteria), given its position as an operator of a single casino property and limited track record, as the property has only been open for just over a year. These factors are somewhat mitigated by the strong initial performance, and our expectations that the property will continue to perform well. Our assessment of the Authority's financial risk profile is "aggressive" (according to our criteria), reflecting uncertainty around intermediate-term tribal distribution goals and/or expansion plans, notwithstanding moderate debt leverage. We have incorporated our expectation that the win per unit statistics at the Gun Lake Casino will continue to compare favorably with competing facilities in the region given its more modest level of gaming capacity. We believe this should result in cash flow generation more than sufficient to fund debt service requirements and other operating needs, allowing the flexibility for additional distributions or capital expenditures. Financial information for the Authority is not publically available. We expect Gun Lake to draw its customer base primarily from the roughly 1.8 million adults within 50 miles of the casino's location, and it will face limited competition within this primary market. This area includes the Michigan cities of Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Wyoming. Gun Lake's closest competitor is FireKeepers Casino, about 60 miles southwest of the facility. Since opening in August 2009, operating trends at FireKeepers have also been strong, likely reflecting an underpenetrated market. FireKeepers plans to add a 242-room hotel in the fourth quarter of 2012. However, we believe most visitors to Gun Lake are likely to be local residents and we do not expect FireKeepers' hotel development will create a material competitive threat. Additionally, the Pokagon Tribe opened a satellite casino about 60 miles southeast of Gun Lake in August 2011. Given its limited size and amenities, we believe the new Pokagon facility will have minimal impact on Gun Lake's operations. There are 12 federally recognized Native American tribes in Michigan, operating 19 land-based Class III gaming facilities. The Tribe's compact with Michigan became effective in 2009 and expires in 2029. The compact allows the Tribe to operate one Class III gaming facility with no restrictions on the number of slot machines and table games, and requires the Authority to pay a percentage of net slot revenues ranging from 10% to 14% to the state and local governments, in exchange for the exclusive right to conduct gaming operations in a specified region of the state. Gun Lake Casino is situated on 147 acres, held in trust by the Department of the Interior for the benefit of the Tribe. The land is about 25 miles south of Grand Rapids, off of a heavily travelled north-south highway corridor. The casino includes: -- 49,000 square feet of gaming space; -- 1,500 Class III slot machines; -- 28 tables games; -- Various food and beverage amenities; and -- 2,600 surface parking spaces. The casino was funded through a development loan provided by MPM Enterprises LLC (MPM), a 50%/50% joint venture between SC Michigan LLC (a subsidiary of Station Casinos Inc.) and local investors. MPM was the developer and is the manager of the property. Terms of the management agreement require the payment of a management fee for seven years after the opening of the casino equal to 30% of net revenues (as defined by the management agreement), which is subordinated to debt service. Liquidity Based on expected sources and uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance assumptions, Gun Lake has an "adeq uate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant expectations and assumptions in our assessment of Gun Lake's liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- We believe sources of liquidity will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. Sources of liquidity include excess cash balances and cash generated from operations. Uses of liquidity include interest, capital expenditures, amortization payments, working capital, and tribal distributions. The Authority's development loan was repaid in the quarter ended December 2011, leaving just the $165 million term loan remaining. The term loan has a five-year maturity and annual amortization payments starting September 2011, as well as a 50% excess cash flow sweep provision. The Authority is permitted to make monthly distributions to the Tribe totaling $7 million per year. In addition, any remaining funds in excess of the 50% cash flow sweep on the term loan can be distributed to the Tribe as well. The credit agreement provides lenders with the option to refuse amortization and excess cash flow payments, and lenders refused the first payment in 2011. The Tribe has the option to distribute up to 75% of the remaining declined proceeds. Financial covenants include a minimum interest coverage ratio and maximum secured leverage ratio. Under our performance expectations, we expect there to be adequate cushion relative to covenant levels. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects the short track record of performance and limited clarity regarding the Authority's financial policy regarding tribal distributions and future expansion plans, despite our expectation that credit measures will remain strong for the rating. While we expect the Gun Lake Casino to continue to perform well, a possible upgrade would be contingent on greater clarity around financial policy relative to tribal distributions and future development plans. Although less likely given the current financial profile and based on our performance expectations, a negative rating action could occur if the Authority takes a more aggressive posture toward expansion spending or distributions than we have contemplated. Additionally, if we believe the Authority could face an adverse outcome from the pending litigation, we could possibly lower the rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Credit FAQ: Standard & Poor's Approach In Rating Native American Gaming Operators, Sept. 15, 2010 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action To From Gun Lake Tribal Gaming Authority Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Senior Secured B+ B Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.