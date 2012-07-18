FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates ING U.S. senior unsecured notes
July 18, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates ING U.S. senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its
'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to ING U.S. Inc.'s $850 million senior
unsecured notes due 2022. ING U.S. is the U.S. insurance holding company doing
business as ING America Insurance Holdings Inc. until June 14, 2012. Lion
Connecticut Holdings Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--), a subsidiary and intermediary U.S.
holding company of ING U.S., guarantee these 
notes. 

"The rating reflects our view of high-quality investments and rigorous 
asset-liability management," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Donald Chu.

ING U.S. will use bond proceeds in part to retire about $300 million in 
commercial paper, and $500 million in short-term bank debt. This transaction 
represents part of the capital plan that was established to decouple the U.S. 
insurance operations from ING Group N.V. in advance of the U.S. insurance 
operations' planned IPO by the end of 2013. More specifically, this 
transaction will increase the level of third-party funds, and extend the term 
structure of ING U.S.'s debt maturities. 

ING U.S.'s rated insurance operating companies include ING Life Insurance and 
Annuity Co., ING USA Annuity and Life Insurance Co., Midwestern United Life 
Insurance Co., ReliaStar Life Insurance Co., ReliaStar Life Insurance Co. of 
New York, and Security Life of Denver Insurance Co.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
 
RATINGS LIST

ING U.S. Inc. 
 Counterparty credit rating                  BBB-/Stable/A-3

Rating Assigned
 $850 mil. sr. unsec. notes due 2022         BBB-

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

