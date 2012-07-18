TEXT-Fitch affirms Sberbank ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sberbank of Russia's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook, and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The affirmation of Sberbank's VR, which in turn drives the bank's Long-term IDR, reflects its dominant market position, granular and stable deposit base and resulting very strong liquidity. It also takes into account the bank's strong performance, the stabilisation of asset quality following the crisis and reasonable capitalisation. Fitch also regards the bank's credit underwriting and quality of its largest exposures to be generally better than at other Russian state-owned banks, although some weaknesses in risk procedures cannot be ruled out. Sberbank delivered a solid 28% return on average equity in 2011on the back of 35% loan growth and recovery of some crisis-driven impaired loans. Non-performing loans (overdue more than 90 days) comprised 4.9% of gross loans at end-2011, while accrued interest has been low, suggesting underlying asset quality is in line with reported metrics. Capitalisation remained reasonable despite rapid organic growth and acquisitions in 2011 and Q112 of, Volksbank International and Troika Dialog Group. The Basel I Tier I capital ratio was a reasonable 11.8% at end-Q112, and Fitch estimates that the consolidation of Denizbank ('BBB-'/Stable/'bbb-'), the acquisition of which is expected to be finalised until by end-2012, should not impact the ratio by more than 1ppt . An upgrade of Sberbank's VR and Long-term IDR would require an upgrade of the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable), further improvements in the Russian operating environment and continued strong financial metrics of the bank. A downgrade of the ratings could result if Russia's ratings were downgraded. Sberbank is Russia's largest bank by assets and equity, and the state currently owns 60.3% of its ordinary shares. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor unaffected at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'F3' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)